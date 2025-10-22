'Don’t hang up. Hang on' is the message of STAMMA's Powerful Campaign

STAMMA, the UK’s leading charity representing people who stammer, has partnered with Iris London to launch Don’t Hang Up. Hang On – a powerful new campaign encouraging patience and understanding when speaking to people who stammer.

The push, which goes live on International Stammering Awareness Day, shines a light on an everyday situation that can feel anything but easy for the one in one hundred people in the UK who stammer: answering or making phone calls. It aims to raise awareness and promote acceptance of stammering while urging UK businesses to implement basic training and system changes to ensure that every call with a person who stammers is accessible and respectful.

Research by STAMMA found that around 65% of calls to businesses made by people who stammer are mishandled, with callers often being rushed, interrupted or even hung up on. At least 550,000 adults in the UK stammer – which, according to Contact Babel, the leading analyst firm for the contact centre industry, equates to more than 43.5 million calls made by adults who stammer every year. For many, the hardest moments come right at the start of a call, when they are asked to provide ID information – often their most difficult words to say.

Unsuccessful calls to an organisation can have real consequences for the lives of people who stammer, meaning they might not be able to complete vital everyday tasks such as reporting a lost bank card or booking a GP appointment.