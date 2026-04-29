MSQ’s Alternative Model For Modern Marketers

While it is headquartered in the UK, the company has been expanding internationally, with the US a key focus for growth where it employs a growing number of its staff - close to 500 people with 350 in New York alone. That’s alongside a foothold in Asia, and further growth areas across Europe with the CX and DX arms which now make up a third of the business and is set to continue to grow.

“We're a really good size where you can be agile, flexible, and responsive to scaled clients - actually get diverse talent together to solve a problem - so you can genuinely join up creative and media in a way that certainly I don't think calling yourself WPP Media and WPP Creative will achieve.”

The aspiration is to start to deliver $50m+ accounts within MSQ – even if Reid admits that won’t be the norm in the short term, but it is the journey he has embarked upon. "It isn't about being the biggest in the world, it's about having a credible presence in each market to offer clients the services they need."

A path for growth

As with every advertising boss, Reid sees growth coming from winning more pitches than losing, but he also cites other opportunities, such as international growth and building out MSQ DX, as other areas to focus on. While he believes the MSQ brand is on solid ground in the UK, the most vital aim is to work on larger scale projects to be found internationally moving forward.

To meet that ambition, US creative agency Big Spaceship was acquired last year, boasting previous client work for brands such as Chase, NFL, Mars Pedigree, Dairy Queen, Jet Blue, and Starbucks. And then there was Arke, the Atlanta-based DX agency that has worked with Chick-fil-A, Inspire Brands, Hersheypark, and Equifax.

Another deal completed last year saw M3 Labs, MSQ’s production company, bring in London-based agencies Precious Media and Wooshii offering global end-to-end AI and people-powered creative production and connected commerce services.

“We needed to deliver on the MSQ proposition, as well as scale, to gain access to those big strategic relationships with big clients and ideally doing big ticket creative platform work. What we've always found is, you might make more money in theory in tech and in content, but if it's not joined up with strong strategic and creative thinking, then you're not going to offer the value needed to drive brand momentum.”

The acquisitions, it is hoped, will help to unlock new opportunities with established clients in other parts of the business with the aim over the next 18 months/two years to achieve organic growth and potentially source further acquisitions to the international proposition.

“We hear brand marketers tell us that they particularly struggle with their mid-funnel activity and connecting it into commerce and sales. I've not seen anyone doing that as well as Precious does - so that's one area where we're looking to add value to many of our clients.”

Meanwhile, the evolving ability to deploy AI-enabled tools, such as creative operating system MSQ Assist developed in the UK, is also being sought increasingly in the US, Reid reveals.