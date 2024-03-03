Welcome To The Ultimate Combination Of Accelerator, Marketing MBA And Wellness Retreat

Businesses around the world are currently in flux, more so than usual. In the era of Trump - The Sequel, the imposition of tariffs is creating further economic uncertainty, making it difficult for builders to know what to expect and how to respond. So thank heaven that out there somewhere, there are still resources to turn to where they can share experiences and test out theories and ideas.

More often, companies attend off-sites to get out of the office and stimulate a different conversation, but rarely do they do anything differently.

Step forward Retreat and Rise Up, a fresh take on networking events and accelerator programmes that proliferate in the advertising industry. Designed by the creative ventures company And Rising, it is an initiative set up to help guide and underpin the ambitions of leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs whilst also offering them the wellness support necessary to build health and resilience. Recently, it has proven vital to many who have attended.

And Rising has been exploring ways to help brand builders find the space for clear-eyed thinking and community-building away from daily professional pressures, refocussing on what really matters. The result was the launch of the first Retreat and Rise Up experience, set in an ancient temperate rainforest in Cornwall and offering a structured programme of support for mind, body and business.