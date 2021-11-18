Have Yourself A Merry Shoppable Christmas

Shoppable: A brief history

TV shopping is nothing new, of course; QVC has been nagging UK viewers about its dubious discounts since 1993. However, today’s shoppable media revolution has more obscure roots.

In 2014, social platform Pinterest began pioneering the use of image recognition to help users to identify (and, ideally, buy) a must-have dress or stylish sideboard, combining creative content and commerce within a single environment.

Social commerce is now big business, worth more than $350 billion in China alone, as per eMarketer. A Shopify study found that 28 per cent of 18–34-year-olds globally have made a purchase via social media. Platforms including Instagram, YouTube and TikTok – as well as Pinterest, of course – are falling over themselves to capitalise with shoppable ad formats.

It was only a matter of time before broadcasters would try to carve out a share of the shoppable pie. In 2019, NBCUniversal – owned by Sky’s parent group Comcast – began trialling ‘ShoppableTV’, where brands like Walmart and Lacoste could overlay QR codes on TV programming, inviting audiences to scan the TV screen with their smartphones for a quick link to the brand’s website.

This contraction of the purchase funnel is a “dream come true” for brands, especially during a period when they’re chasing big sales targets, says Asad Shaykh, joint head of strategy at Grey London.

In the UK, Season 7 of ITV2’s Love Island got a whole lot more interactive this year. The UK’s first Shoppable TV service launched during the 2021 Love Island series, with Boots as ITV’s launch partner.

Give QR codes a chance

Shoppable advertising owes much to the renaissance of the oft-maligned QR code. Since the start of the pandemic, diners and pub-goers have grown accustomed to scanning an image to order food and drink. Some 40 per cent of Europeans have scanned one in the last seven days, according to software firm MobileIron.

QR codes have become an “easily-recognisable” way for people to access information and make purchases, reckons Pete Markey, Boots’ chief marketing officer. “We wanted to create an experience where customers could immediately shop the products they see in our ‘Bags of Joy’ campaign, making the shopping experience as effortless as possible,” he adds.

Boots’ shoppable TV ads only launched on 17 November, but beta testing found a 40 per cent higher conversion with QR code-enabled copy, a 30 per cent uplift in website visits, and a 19 per cent reduction in cost-per-conversion. The retailer can also measure results in real-time via Sky Q box and viewing panel data.

According to Karen Boswell, chief transformation officer at VMLY&R, the creative agency behind the Boots campaign, “savvy” brands are responding to the rapid growth in e-commerce spending by “embracing” digital transformation to make it as easy as possible for customers to get what they want, when they want it, and “on their terms”.

“We wanted the emotion in our storytelling to transcend into a joyful experience when interacting with the Boots brand, making the shopping experience just as magical,” she says.