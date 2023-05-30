Celebrate Suki Thompson and raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support

As she nears the end of her life and reflects on her impact and legacy, she has expressed gratitude for Macmillan Cancer Support, a charity she has grown close to during this journey and was a trustee of for nine years.

To thank them for their work and to gather the ad industry, Thompson has arranged for a walk and swim to take place in her name.

“Macmillan has been such an important charity for me,” she said. “As a trustee for nine years, I witnessed first-hand the extraordinary work they do. Now, as I come to the end of my own journey, the support they are giving me and my family is incredible.

“I am so happy that, on July 16th, so many of the things I care deeply about are happening - friends coming together, nature, well-being, exercises, my beloved Cornwall and, of course, Macmillan. Thank you so much for the incredible support that we’ve had already for Suki’s Steps and Swim. It means the world to me. With much love. Suki.”

Suki’s Steps will be a 10-mile walk along The Chess Valley Walk, which is one of Thompson’s favourite spots close to her home. Beginning at 10am from Rickmansworth station and finishing at Chesham, the route passes through different parts of the local countryside, with a number of pubs en-route to allow for easy catch ups with new and familiar faces.

Walkers can join in groups, with family or on their own as there will be enough people there to form a crowd and enjoy a picturesque nature ramble in her honour.

If walking isn’t your thing, there is a simultaneous charity swim from 9am taking place at Perranporth Beach, Cornwall.

Given her commitment and passion for the ad industry, Thompson hopes that gathering colleagues and friends in this way will serve to elevate the work of Macmillan Cancer Support and remind them of her life’s work.

Click here for more information about the walk and swim on Sunday 16th July or to donate to Macmillan Cancer Support.