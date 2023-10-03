Is Virtual Production The Answer to Ad Sustainability and Cost Efficiency Or A Threat To Creativity?

For agencies interested in virtual production, I would encourage that curiosity. Speak to partners like Quite Brilliant, go and see a virtual production studio, review the good, bad, or average examples of work with your creatives or clients, or simply get inspired by how it’s used in feature films, music videos, and how it may apply to your next idea. It’s not right for everything, but make sure it’s a tool at your disposal and you don’t sleep-walk into a traditional approach.

And of course, use it as a primary weapon to reduce carbon emissions. With many of the VP studios running on renewable energy, reducing your need for flights or multiple units moves, a VP production will allow you to achieve a lot on a very small footprint.

Miranda Hipwell, chief client officer, adam&eveDDB

As with most production solutions, there is a time and place for virtual production. At adam&eveDDB our focus will always be on storytelling in the most impactful way whilst balancing specific brief requirements, budgets and always with an eye on sustainability. In some instances, this could mean virtual production is the best option, whereas for another brief virtual production could mean compromising on the potential success of a campaign. We have noticed clients are increasingly curious about the potential benefits of going virtual, such as sustainability and cost, but currently very few are opting for that route.

Pablo Bertero, chief innovation officer, Wunderman Thompson

Virtual production has rapidly transitioned from a novelty to a game-changer in the entertainment industry. Companies are embracing virtual production not only for its cost-saving potential and environmental benefits but also for its ability to enhance visualisation, simplify lighting, and create more realistic visual effects, ultimately delivering a superior storytelling experience. The era of the green screen is fading away.

This significant shift in the production workflow has seen pre-production take on a new role as the driving force behind the final product. Filmmakers now strive to create meticulously detailed virtual environments well in advance of shooting, revolutionising the traditional post-production process.

The integration of AI into virtual production introduces yet another substantial change in the workflow by bridging the gap between pre-production and production stages. GenAI's capabilities, including on-the-spot background changes, addition of elements, and real-time lighting control, imbue the production stage with dynamism and fluidity. This newfound flexibility presents a remarkable opportunity for the advertising industry, which has long pursued personalisation as a crucial objective.

Imagine an advertisement that dynamically adjusts its background to showcase different urban settings across various cities in Europe, specifically tailored to the viewer's location at the time the ad is served. Envision a car seamlessly navigating changing weather conditions in an advertisement, perfectly aligned with the viewer's local weather forecast. Just a couple of examples that demonstrate the immense potential for personalised experiences made possible through AI virtual production.