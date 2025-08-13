Hacking Audience Attention Is Every Advertiser's Top Issue

Creative Salon: The attention economy is perhaps one of the most complex problems that advertisers face today. Where would you place the difficulties around attention on the problem scale?

Nelson-Field: I think it's the number one issue for advertisers now and into the future, because we were buying on metrics that were our currency but meant very little to what they [advertisers] wanted, which was engagement and value. And so for me, call it ‘attention’, call it ‘focus’, call it whatever you want - attention is a measurement that relates to the value exchange that you get when you put an ad on and what do you get back? So for me, it's number one.

Where does this challenge stem from? What is the attention economy?

So the attention economy is not a new concept. It actually comes from other industries. Typical marketers stole it from other people many years later. The original attention economy comes from, in fact, World War Two, when they started to understand the impact of distraction on air traffic controllers. So, how do you understand the cause, the consequence, and the course correction of inattention on something?

It's been around forever… the attention economy then became about ‘how do you trade against it?’ It was originally in a different area, then the marketers started to realise that the value exchange with advertising was people engaging. People started to call it engagement, and then it went off with the viewability and the ad tech and the digital space and went awry. So why it's big now is because advertisers want to understand how much attention people are paying, but there's scalable technology. The short answer is, viewability came in at a time when we needed to scale measurement, but it failed to understand human interaction or human viewing.

A marketer recently told me that the average time they had to engage someone was now about a second. You've proven that 1.5 seconds is enough to create a memory with consumers.

What we've proven here with this work is that the average is 2.5 seconds. So, 2.5 seconds is a line in the sand and what I call ‘the attention memory threshold’, and we've seen that across many years. That's the point in time when people start to get it, and you'll be able to measure memory structure change. That is the line in the sand. What we've proven here is that if you have distinctive assets that are strong - obviously, distinctive assets are big brands that have strong, amazing, creative, branding assets - you can get away with 1.5 seconds because you already have memory structures around those brands. So we proved that you can create a memory with 1.5 seconds, but only if you're a brand that has distinctive assets, not generally speaking. So if you're a no-name, then no one will remember you at 1.5 seconds.

That's interesting then, because we've seen a bit of a trend with big brands turning to minimalism, where they lean on that familiarity, but they take out the branding and so forth. Is that, is a dangerous tactic then?

That's called ‘Blanding’. It’s not as much anymore. Some of the bigger brands are really recognising that, and our research has picked that up in previous work. We've even seen massive brands in other real-world experiences - not this research, specifically - where they're completely misattributed, someone like McDonald's, and no one even knows it's them, because they try and be clever on platforms like TikTok and things like that. So it's a massively dangerous game for any advertiser to think that people know you well enough that you won't be considered in the competitor set. It's a big, dangerous game that probably the half a percent of big brands this in the world still play. So, what happens is you lose your next set of generation category buyers. Even though we have grown up with Microsoft, for example, the next generation, I don't even know if my boys would know who they are if they advertised. So you've got to be really careful that if you stop investing in your distinctive assets, you ultimately will not train your next generation of category buyers, which is a scary future problem for a CMO.