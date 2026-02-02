Maltesers Encourages Viewers To 'Look On The Light Side'

Directed by Ally Pankiw (writer and director, behind ‘I Used To Be Funny’ and Netflix’s ‘Feel Good’), the film explores the female perspective through history - celebrating sisterhood and the joy to be found in overcoming issues together with a shared ‘if you know, you know’ smile.

The film draws on inspiration from history, social content, meme culture, and real female conversations, to create a captivating piece of film that resonates with real women’s experiences.

Developed in line with Mars Snacking’s transformative vision for brand building, the campaign brings its long-standing Look On The Light Side platform to life through a seamlessly connected consumer journey across Paid, Earned, Shared and Owned. Running across cinema, TV, OOH and social, the new campaign forms part of a broader £10m investment in Maltesers across 2026.

Additionally, the milestone campaign is backed by Maltesers’ dedication to women, both creatively and practically through their partnership with Comic Relief.

For over 15 years, Maltesers has been a proud partner of Comic Relief – raising over 8 million pounds and sharing a belief that humour can change the world and that resilience is built by looking on the light side of life.

In 2021, Maltesers evolved their long-standding partnership with Comic Relief, moving from working together once a year for Red Nose Day to year-round activations. Together, the brands have co-created campaigns that highlight issues that really matter to women, to break down taboos and directing them to help and support.

