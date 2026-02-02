maltesers jpeg

Maltesers Encourages Viewers To 'Look On The Light Side'

The brand's latest campaign, created by AMV BBDO, encourages consumers to take a light-hearted moment

By Creative Salon

02 February 2026

Maltesers has launched its latest ‘Look On The Light Side’ campaign, to mark its 90th anniversary, with a bold end to end creative campaign that celebrates the everyday ways women support one another, to overcome daily annoyances in a world not always made for them. 

From freezing office air-con and endless queues for the ladies’ toilets, to pocketless garments - modern society isn’t always designed with women in mind. This theme has persisted throughout history and the new campaign reflects on the journey of womanhood, from corsets and horse-drawn carriages, to female nurses working in male-dominated Victorian hospitals. 

In the new brand film, created in partnership with AMV BBDO, Maltesers shines a light on the small, shared moments between women that help make everyday frustrations feel lighter. Throughout, the playful scenes show women looking on the light side, backed by an all-female choir rendition of 'Put on a Happy Face'. 

Directed by Ally Pankiw (writer and director, behind ‘I Used To Be Funny’ and Netflix’s ‘Feel Good’), the film explores the female perspective through history - celebrating sisterhood and the joy to be found in overcoming issues together with a shared ‘if you know, you know’ smile.  

The film draws on inspiration from history, social content, meme culture, and real female conversations, to create a captivating piece of film that resonates with real women’s experiences. 

Developed in line with Mars Snacking’s transformative vision for brand building, the campaign brings its long-standing Look On The Light Side platform to life through a seamlessly connected consumer journey across Paid, Earned, Shared and Owned. Running across cinema, TV, OOH and social, the new campaign forms part of a broader £10m investment in Maltesers across 2026.  

Additionally, the milestone campaign is backed by Maltesers’ dedication to women, both creatively and practically through their partnership with Comic Relief.  

For over 15 years, Maltesers has been a proud partner of Comic Relief – raising over 8 million pounds and sharing a belief that humour can change the world and that resilience is built by looking on the light side of life.  

In 2021, Maltesers evolved their long-standding partnership with Comic Relief, moving from working together once a year for Red Nose Day to year-round activations. Together, the brands have co-created campaigns that highlight issues that really matter to women, to break down taboos and directing them to help and support. 

Credits

Creative Agency: AMV BBDO 

CCO: Nicholas Hulley and Nadja Lossgott 

Creative Director: Lauren Peters and Augustine Cerf 

Creative Team: Sophie Beard and Stephanie Symonds  

Strategy Partner: John McDonald 

Strategy Director: Bea Farmelo 

Business Lead: Henrietta Corley 

Account Director: David Stokes / Rachael Williams / Oliver Corcoran 

Account Manager: Caitlin Price 

Project Manager: Ruby Muir / Stefanie Price 

Creative Production Partner: Rebecca Scharf 

Producer: Meg Everett 

Production Company - Partizan 

Director - Ally Pankiw 

Managing Director/EP - Jenny Beckett 

Producer - Daniel Wheldon 

Production Manager - Sophie Jacobek 

DOP - Suzie Lavelle 

Choreographer - Taylor James 

Casting - Kharmel Cochrane 

Service Prod Company - Lions 

Producer - Sári Péli 

Prod. Manager - Gábor Téni 

1st AD - Samu Bednárik 

Prod. Designer - Magdi Varga 

Wardrobe Stylist - Zsófia Ferencz 

Make Up Artist - Nóra Koltai 

Hair Stylist - Ildikó Makk 

Editor - Ellie Johnson 

Edit House - Tenthree 

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.