Colgate Promotes Whitening Purple Serum

Colgate - a global leader trusted by millions for more than 200 years - today launches a new advertising campaign promoting its Max White Purple Serum. The campaign was created and executed by WPP, with media strategy, planning and buying handled by Wavemaker UK, part of WPP Media and VML managing Amazon planning and buying.

Colgate’s Max White Purple Serum is a groundbreaking innovation designed to deliver immediate colour correction and lasting teeth whitening results*. The campaign takes a digital-first approach, tailored to connect with 18–34 year olds who value confidence and a radiant, camera-ready smile. It will run across TikTok, Pinterest, Meta, YouTube, and Amazon, meeting this audience where they already spend a lot of their time.

The campaign seamlessly integrates content and commerce across every touchpoint and is expected to reach over 73% of the 18–34 audience. To maximise impact, Colgate UK will debut on TikTok Shop and YouTube Demand Gen, platforms that enable advertisers to turn consumer intent into purchases and enhance user experience for shoppers.

To build on this strategy, the campaign taps into the power of beauty influencers and shoppable content to drive both engagement and conversion, with influencer-created content also appearing across all Amazon touchpoints. This will feature interactive streaming ad solutions that let viewers add products to their cart directly, creating a smooth path from inspiration to purchase.