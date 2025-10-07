Colgate Promotes Whitening Purple Serum
The widespread social campaign from WPP Media and VML, spotlights the teeth whitening product
07 October 2025
Colgate - a global leader trusted by millions for more than 200 years - today launches a new advertising campaign promoting its Max White Purple Serum. The campaign was created and executed by WPP, with media strategy, planning and buying handled by Wavemaker UK, part of WPP Media and VML managing Amazon planning and buying.
Colgate’s Max White Purple Serum is a groundbreaking innovation designed to deliver immediate colour correction and lasting teeth whitening results*. The campaign takes a digital-first approach, tailored to connect with 18–34 year olds who value confidence and a radiant, camera-ready smile. It will run across TikTok, Pinterest, Meta, YouTube, and Amazon, meeting this audience where they already spend a lot of their time.
The campaign seamlessly integrates content and commerce across every touchpoint and is expected to reach over 73% of the 18–34 audience. To maximise impact, Colgate UK will debut on TikTok Shop and YouTube Demand Gen, platforms that enable advertisers to turn consumer intent into purchases and enhance user experience for shoppers.
To build on this strategy, the campaign taps into the power of beauty influencers and shoppable content to drive both engagement and conversion, with influencer-created content also appearing across all Amazon touchpoints. This will feature interactive streaming ad solutions that let viewers add products to their cart directly, creating a smooth path from inspiration to purchase.
The campaign is supported by upbeat video creative that will run across multiple digital channels, inspired by light-hearted moments popular on social media. This includes one spot that captures the moment someone discovers they’re about to bump into their crush - cue the instant rush to look their best, with Max White Purple Serum stepping in as the surprising hero. Another taps into the photobooth trend, where people run into booths to capture quirky, fast shots - often telling a story frame by frame. In Colgate’s version, the photo booth becomes a visual journey to show just how easy and seamless the application process is.
High profile creators including Layton Williams, Ambar Lee, Felicity Hayward, Holly Honeyman and Dane Pemberton front the activity with magnetic personalities that gained them a loyal following, making a strategic shift for oral care from hygiene into a beauty essential category.
WPP has worked with Colgate-Palmolive UK for over 20 years and has supported the Colgate brand on stand out campaigns such as Change Please: Driving for Change which helped make essential dental services available to people facing homelessness.
Most recently Colgate-Palmolive's partnership with the UK Government to support England’s Supervised Brushing programme for children aged 3−5 to prevent tooth decay'
Megan Raisbeck, Planning Lead at WPP Media’s Wavemaker UK said: “Working hand-in-hand with the wider WPP team has allowed us to build a truly seamless experience - from inspiration to purchase - across every platform our audience loves. This campaign shows how smart media planning can fuse commerce, content and influencers to turn oral care into a beauty essential.”
Jimena Rodriguez,VP Consumer Experience Northern Europe,at Colgate UK added: “With Max White Purple Serum, we’re elevating oral care into the beauty space and bringing our consumers something truly innovative. This campaign harnesses the full power of digital platforms, commerce and influencer partnerships to make whitening as instant and effortless as a swipe.”