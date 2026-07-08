Financial Times puts Andy Burnham at the centre of campaign
The tactical campaign was created by New Commercial Arts
08 July 2026
The Financial Times has today unveiled a tactical OOH campaign featuring Andy Burnham focusing on a pivotal moment in the UK’s shifting political landscape.
Created by New Commercial Arts, the work builds on For The Why, the successful creative platform launched for the business’s consumer subscriptions arm earlier this year.
Running across high-impact, DOOH sites in Canary Wharf, Battersea Power Station and the City of London, the creative demonstrates the FT’s commitment to providing deep, critical analysis of current political shifts and their broader economic impact.
The creative uses the powerful structure of the For The Why platform to cut through the noise of the modern news cycle, positioning the FT as the ultimate destination for readers to get the 'why' behind the headlines. Set against a striking black-and-white profile of Burnham, the copy reads: "Who: Today's MP. What: Tomorrow's PM. Where: A restless UK.”
CREDITS
Brand: Financial Times
Managing Director, Consumer Subscriptions & Marketing: Fiona Spooner
Consumer Marketing Director: Graham MacFadyen
Head of Creative Strategy: Chris Storey
Senior Creative Strategy & Performance Marketing Executive: Alessandra French
Creative Agency: NCA
CCO & Creative Founder: Ian Heartfield
Creatives: Adam Taylor-Smith & Stephen Yeates
Business Director: Julia Pensabene
Account Manager: Jeff Baker
CSO: Matt Walters
Senior Strategist: Cara van Rhyn
Project Director: Sarah Brown
Producer: Abbie McLean
Design Agency: King Henry
Head of Design: Danny Tomkins
Artworker: Bradley Baker
Head of Creative Operations: Yaz Mailoud
Media Agency: the7stars
Client Partner: Jo Tyrell
Account Director: Taylor Sands
Senior Account Director: Isabella Zonfrillo