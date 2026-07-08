Financial Times puts Andy Burnham at the centre of campaign

The Financial Times has today unveiled a tactical OOH campaign featuring Andy Burnham focusing on a pivotal moment in the UK’s shifting political landscape.

Created by New Commercial Arts, the work builds on For The Why, the successful creative platform launched for the business’s consumer subscriptions arm earlier this year.

Running across high-impact, DOOH sites in Canary Wharf, Battersea Power Station and the City of London, the creative demonstrates the FT’s commitment to providing deep, critical analysis of current political shifts and their broader economic impact.

The creative uses the powerful structure of the For The Why platform to cut through the noise of the modern news cycle, positioning the FT as the ultimate destination for readers to get the 'why' behind the headlines. Set against a striking black-and-white profile of Burnham, the copy reads: "Who: Today's MP. What: Tomorrow's PM. Where: A restless UK.”

CREDITS

Brand: Financial Times

Managing Director, Consumer Subscriptions & Marketing: Fiona Spooner

Consumer Marketing Director: Graham MacFadyen

Head of Creative Strategy: Chris Storey

Senior Creative Strategy & Performance Marketing Executive: Alessandra French

Creative Agency: NCA

CCO & Creative Founder: Ian Heartfield

Creatives: Adam Taylor-Smith & Stephen Yeates

Business Director: Julia Pensabene

Account Manager: Jeff Baker

CSO: Matt Walters

Senior Strategist: Cara van Rhyn

Project Director: Sarah Brown

Producer: Abbie McLean

Design Agency: King Henry

Head of Design: Danny Tomkins

Artworker: Bradley Baker

Head of Creative Operations: Yaz Mailoud

Media Agency: the7stars

Client Partner: Jo Tyrell

Account Director: Taylor Sands

Senior Account Director: Isabella Zonfrillo