Sainsbury's Gets Into The Football Fan Spirit
The campaign by New Commercial Arts captures the energy of the game ahead of the World Cup
17 June 2026
Sainsbury’s has today unveiled a fun, tactical OOH campaign to mark the start of the 2026 World Cup. Created by New Commercial Arts, the supermarket has playfully turned the ultimate match-day snacks and drinks into iconic football chants, tapping into the reality that most UK fans will be watching the tournament from home this summer.
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With the World Cup being held across the US, time differences dictate that late-night matches will force the fans to swap pubs for living rooms. Recognising this behavioural shift, Sainsbury’s is building on the buzz of the tournament and proving it is the go-to supermarket for a delicious match-day spread when the pubs are closed.
The OOH features three striking, minimalist executions that transform sharing food and drink into sing-along chants: “Sausage rolé, olé, olé, olé”, “Guacamolé, olé, olé, olé”, and “Rosé olé, olé, olé”, with posters emblazoned with the strategic sign-off “For all the fan favourites”. It launches today to coincide with England’s highly anticipated first match against Croatia.
The work builds on Sainsbury’s overarching brand promise, ‘Good food for all of us’, extending that inclusive sentiment to the summer of sport by asserting that, as with good food, good sport is for all of us too.
Emma Bisley, Head of Brand Comms, Sainsbury’s: “With the time difference keeping many of us at home for the matches this year, we wanted to make sure the tournament still felt like a true celebration while putting Sainsbury’s products smack bang in the middle. Good food and good sport go hand in hand, this campaign perfectly captures that and the energy of a World Cup summer.”
Dan Bailey and Brad Woolf, Creative Directors, New Commercial Arts: “With the later kick offs in this World Cup, it seemed a good opportunity to remind fans to pick up something delicious for the game. That way, they’ll have something to sing about regardless of what happens on the pitch.”
CREDITS
Brand: Sainsbury’s
Sainsbury’s Marketing Director: Radha Davies
Head of Sainsbury’s Brand Comms: Emma Bisley
Brand Comms Executive: Lizzie Willis
Creative Agency: NCA
Creative Directors: Dan Bailey & Brad Woolf
Creatives: Niamh McBride & Rose Power
Managing Partner: James Wilkinson
Business Director: Julia Pensabene
Senior Account Manager: Victoria Thompson
Account Manager: Alfie Rice
Strategy Partner: Kim Walker
Senior Strategist: Cara van Rhyn
Project Director: Sarah Brown
Design Agency: King Henry
Head of Design: Danny Tomkins
Designer: Jasmin Price
Artworker: Bradley Baker
Retouching: Gemma Lawton
Heads of Creative Operations: Cameron Henry & Yaz Mailoud
Media Agency: PHD
Client Partner: Natasha Cleak