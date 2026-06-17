Sainsbury's Gets Into The Football Fan Spirit

With the World Cup being held across the US, time differences dictate that late-night matches will force the fans to swap pubs for living rooms. Recognising this behavioural shift, Sainsbury’s is building on the buzz of the tournament and proving it is the go-to supermarket for a delicious match-day spread when the pubs are closed.

The OOH features three striking, minimalist executions that transform sharing food and drink into sing-along chants: “Sausage rolé, olé, olé, olé”, “Guacamolé, olé, olé, olé”, and “Rosé olé, olé, olé”, with posters emblazoned with the strategic sign-off “For all the fan favourites”. It launches today to coincide with England’s highly anticipated first match against Croatia.

The work builds on Sainsbury’s overarching brand promise, ‘Good food for all of us’, extending that inclusive sentiment to the summer of sport by asserting that, as with good food, good sport is for all of us too.

Emma Bisley, Head of Brand Comms, Sainsbury’s: “With the time difference keeping many of us at home for the matches this year, we wanted to make sure the tournament still felt like a true celebration while putting Sainsbury’s products smack bang in the middle. Good food and good sport go hand in hand, this campaign perfectly captures that and the energy of a World Cup summer.”

Dan Bailey and Brad Woolf, Creative Directors, New Commercial Arts: “With the later kick offs in this World Cup, it seemed a good opportunity to remind fans to pick up something delicious for the game. That way, they’ll have something to sing about regardless of what happens on the pitch.”

CREDITS

Brand: Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s Marketing Director: Radha Davies

Head of Sainsbury’s Brand Comms: Emma Bisley

Brand Comms Executive: Lizzie Willis

Creative Agency: NCA

Creative Directors: Dan Bailey & Brad Woolf

Creatives: Niamh McBride & Rose Power

Managing Partner: James Wilkinson

Business Director: Julia Pensabene

Senior Account Manager: Victoria Thompson

Account Manager: Alfie Rice

Strategy Partner: Kim Walker

Senior Strategist: Cara van Rhyn

Project Director: Sarah Brown

Design Agency: King Henry

Head of Design: Danny Tomkins

Designer: Jasmin Price

Artworker: Bradley Baker

Retouching: Gemma Lawton

Heads of Creative Operations: Cameron Henry & Yaz Mailoud

Media Agency: PHD

Client Partner: Natasha Cleak