lost memorybilia nca

Alzheimer's Society Recreates 1966 World Cup Memorabilia to Highlight Dementia's Impact

The 'Lost Memorybilia' campaign by New Commercial Arts reimagines iconic moments from Englands Word Cup victory

By Creative Salon

05 June 2026

Alzheimer’s Society has today launched Lost Memorybilia through New Commercial Arts, a print and online campaign marking 60 years since England’s 1966 legendary World Cup victory.

The campaign spotlights three unique and handcrafted pieces of memorabilia that cruelly forget seemingly unforgettable moments from the iconic match. This includes a hand-woven scarf that forgets England’s opponents in the final, a rosette misremembering the stadium of the last match, and a collectable-style coin. One side can’t recall hat-trick hero Sir Geoff Hurst’s name, the other struggles to recall the iconic 4-2 scoreline against West Germany.

  • lost memorybilia nca

Whilst marking 60 years since England lifted the Jules Rimet trophy, the campaign serves as a vital reminder that dementia continues to steal the very core memories we all assume will be with us for life. Lost Memorybilia coincides with an in-colour rerun of the final on Channel 4 raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society. The work will run across national press and online media.

The pieces, hand-made and crafted by Ben Millar and Liz Putland, a team of world class model-makers, were photographed by acclaimed photographer and director Sam Nicklin, who said:

“It means a lot to be a part of this campaign, not only because I love the game, but also have a deep respect and personal connection to the work Alzheimer’s Society does with my father having Frontotemporal Dementia. I grew up hearing stories about my Grandad and Great Grandad playing football with their army regiment through my dad, and now with his diagnosis, these stories bring me even closer to him and mean more to me than ever before. Football brings so many people together through collective memories and stories, which is what I love so much about the sport. This campaign has allowed me to use my photographic practice to honour those memories.”

  • lost memorybilia nca

Alex Hyde-Smith, Chief Marketing Officer at Alzheimer’s Society, said: “England’s historic 1966 triumph should be etched into the memories of those who witnessed it, but for around one million people living with dementia, the UK’s biggest killer, this is sadly not the case. This unique and creative campaign brings home the unflinching reality of dementia and reinforces why our mission to end its devastation is needed now more than ever.”

  • lost memorybilia nca

Dan Seager and Steve Hall, ECDs, New Commercial Arts: “Subverting football memorabilia to tell the story of memory loss is a powerful and poignant idea. This campaign uses an iconic moment in culture to highlight the devastating impact dementia has on people’s most treasured memories.”

Credits

ALZHEIMER’S SOCIETY CREDITS

Chief Marketing Officer - Alex Hyde-Smith

Head of Brand - Katy Broadway

Partnerships Marketing Manager - Jamie Wellock

Partnerships Marketing Executive - Connor Ball

NCA CREDITS

Founder, Strategy - David Golding

ECD - Steve Hall

ECD - Dan Seager

Senior Creative - Adam Taylor-Smith

Senior Creative - Steve Yeates

Senior Producer - Rebecca Holt

Project Director - Liz Derham

Senior Planner - John Blight

Managing Director - Louise Bodily

Business Director - Rosie Troen

Account Director - Toby Moynan

PRODUCTION CREDITS

Photographer - Sam Nicklin

Photographer’s agent - Tom Burns @ Common Image

Production - Amanda Jenkins @ Locate Productions

Model Maker - Ben Millar, Liz Putland

Design/Retouching Agency - King Henry Studios

Retouchers - Gemma Lawton, Mark Henry

Designer - Danny Tomkins, Christian Tunstall

Artworker - Sam Stabler

Project Manager - Yaz Mailoud

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.