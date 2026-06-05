Alzheimer's Society Recreates 1966 World Cup Memorabilia to Highlight Dementia's Impact

Whilst marking 60 years since England lifted the Jules Rimet trophy, the campaign serves as a vital reminder that dementia continues to steal the very core memories we all assume will be with us for life. Lost Memorybilia coincides with an in-colour rerun of the final on Channel 4 raising funds for Alzheimer’s Society. The work will run across national press and online media.

The pieces, hand-made and crafted by Ben Millar and Liz Putland, a team of world class model-makers, were photographed by acclaimed photographer and director Sam Nicklin, who said:

“It means a lot to be a part of this campaign, not only because I love the game, but also have a deep respect and personal connection to the work Alzheimer’s Society does with my father having Frontotemporal Dementia. I grew up hearing stories about my Grandad and Great Grandad playing football with their army regiment through my dad, and now with his diagnosis, these stories bring me even closer to him and mean more to me than ever before. Football brings so many people together through collective memories and stories, which is what I love so much about the sport. This campaign has allowed me to use my photographic practice to honour those memories.”