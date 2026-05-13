St-Germain Shares The Simple Moments Of Summer

“This summer I will be escaping to the French Riviera with ST-GERMAIN. Filming on my new project has been fun and intense, so I am looking forward to hanging out with friends and enjoying a simple summer there,” says Sophie Turner. “The ST-GERMAIN Spritz is my perfect partner for that - it’s light, bright and fresher tasting, and captures the essence of summer, whether you’re on a beach far away, or just embracing being carefree at home.”

The campaign lands as the spritz continues to grow in popularity globally, with drinkers increasingly favouring lighter, fresher tasting options suited to relaxed, social occasions. Google search volume reflects this shift, with interest for the ST-GERMAIN Spritz increasing +20% worldwide in 2025, and interest in its Italian cousin, the Hugo Spritz, rising +58% globally*. Search demand peaks during the spring and summer ‘spritz season’, highlighting its growing appeal as a go-to drink for the warmer months.

“Summer is all about simple, shared moments, and we’re seeing more people lean into relaxed, effortless ways of socializing” says Emma Fox, Global Vice President of ST-GERMAIN. “With Sophie, we wanted to bring that to life and show that, rain or shine, any of us can be the hero of cocktail hour with a ST-GERMAIN Spritz.”

The campaign kicks off a summer-long programme of activity from the French aperitif brand, which will be amplified by creators globally, sharing their own ST-GERMAIN moments throughout the season. A series of activations and pop-ups will bring the Riviera-inspired spirit of the campaign to life across key locations worldwide, turning everyday occasions into ‘Delightful Escapes’.

At the heart of these experiences is the ST-GERMAIN ‘Riviera Club’ pop up in Cannes, where guests can escape the everyday and enjoy a perfectly crafted ST-GERMAIN Spritz throughout July and August. Later this summer, ST-GERMAIN will also unveil a new fashion collaboration, showing that the ST-GERMAIN Spritz isn’t just about what’s in your glass, it’s about how you arrive and the effortless flair you bring to any occasion.

Find the full ST-GERMAIN Spritz recipe below and visit www.stgermainliqueur.com or follow @StGermainDrinks and @SophieT on Instagram to explore more from the campaign.