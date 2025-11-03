BFG's Back: Sainsbury's Continues Roald Dahl Magic For Christmas 2025

Sainsbury's once again captures the magic of a BFG inspired Christmas with the debut of its new festive advert. Following on from the successful and much-loved partnership last year, the latest instalment is a true Christmas caper, which sees the beloved BFG character team up with new Sainsbury’s colleagues. Together they navigate the arrival of an unexpected guest, The Greedy Giant, to ensure every plate remains full, showcasing the magic of Sainsbury’s Taste the Difference range in a very BFG way!

The ad opens with the BFG and a new side kick, Annie, a real Sainsbury’s colleague dutifully delivering a family’s Christmas food shop, when a lip-smacking, unexpected character, arrives on the scene with a big appetite.

The 48-foot permanently hungry giant then steps into the frame, walking away from the Sainsbury's delivery van having just devoured all the Christmas food inside, proclaiming that the products were “tastier than human beans”. Annie turns to the BFG, who is delivering dreams nearby and exclaims "BFG, we’ve got an unexpected guest”, with the BFG responding "Sainsbury’s, can you helps us?"

As the mischievous giant stomps his way through the town, crashing through the roof of a family’s home to snatch up their delicious spread of festive canapés, the BFG and Annie launch into action to deliver a speedy replacement of the all-important breadsticks.

The feasting is only getting started as the unexpected guest moves on to sneakily gobbling a Taste the Difference Dry Cure Gammon, before tucking into a Christmas dinner including Brussels sprouts, Taste the Difference Pigs in Blankets and a succulent turkey centrepiece through an open window.

As the ad progresses, Annie and the BFG discover the giant sleeping soundly outside a Sainsbury's store following his escapades. "Swipe my swoggles, he’s swolloped the shop," the BFG exclaims, before the giant is whisked away with the help of Sainsbury’s colleagues.