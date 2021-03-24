New Durex work features everyday stories of female sexual discomfort

At the heart of the campaign is a playfully knowing, fourth wall-breaking film featuring everyday stories of female sexual discomfort…and plenty an exasperated look. Scenes include a woman being shh’d as she points out that sex doesn’t always feel like it looks in the movies, another revealing that it’s not always oohs and ahhs as she tries to enjoy a steamy shower with her girlfriend, and a woman masturbating – or rather, trying to – as she highlights the truth: that all women can get naturally drier days.

The spot – which promotes Durex’s Naturals lube range, including a new lubricated condom designed specifically for people with vaginas in mind – ends with another truth: that sex feels better with lube. It urges women to get comfortable with the truth, and to get comfortable with lube.

The campaign includes a series of digital, social and OOH executions shining a light on these common misconceptions, including ‘all women can get naturally drier’, ‘Sometimes sex can feel a bit ‘meh’ (help feel mmm with lube)’, and ‘sex with condoms can feel a bit oof’. Running across the UK and Europe, it will also span across PR activation and influencer partnerships later this year.

It was created by Rosie May Bird-Smith and Amy-Rose Lynch at Havas London, with the film directed by Alicia MacDonald – best known for Netflix/Channel 4 drama series Pure and her work for brands including McDonald’s, Nescafé and McVitie’s. It was shot through Missing Link Films, a London-based production company committed to diversity and inclusion, which boasts a gender-balanced roster of directors and crew.

Lindsay Forbes, marketing manager at Durex says: “At Durex, we’re on a mission to liberate good sex – and for women, who can be naturally drier down there for up to two-thirds of the month, that may well involve lube. If year one of ‘Let’s Lube’ was about education, and year two about engagement, this year is all about normalising the acknowledgment of dryness as part of the natural female experience in sex – heroing lube and lubricated products as the choice she can make to make sex better, every time.”

Vicki Maguire, chief creative officer at Havas London, adds: “Believe it or not, lube ain’t just for menopausal women and those who enjoy the kinkier side of life. But it’s societal norms and misunderstandings like this that hold people with vaginas back from having the sex they deserve – which is why this campaign is so important.

“With this campaign, what I love most is that we’ve created something honest and empowering, that loudly and proudly puts the female sexual experience front and centre. When was the last time you saw a woman masturbating in an ad?”