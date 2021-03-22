Pablo Launches New Work For Retailer Hotter Shoes

Hotter aims to redress some of this imbalance. The campaign, which launched on April 19 across TV and social, celebrates women who feel truly comfortable in themselves to realise their ambitions and set off on new adventures.

The hero films, directed by Amy Becker-Burnett from OB Management, feature two women who celebrate the transformational impact that physical and emotional comfort gives you.

‘Quitting’ highlights how a sense of comfort and self-confidence empowers our heroine to quit her dead-end job and set out on a more fulfilling career path. In ‘Dull Steve’ we see another female protagonist luxuriating in her own space and company, no longer compromising her life with an unrewarding partner.

Both films feature women over 45, both of whom were street-cast as they embodied the spirit of self-assured women, comfortable with who they are, which Hotter Shoes looks to champion and celebrate.

Claire Reynolds, head of channel marketing from Hotter Shoes said: “With over a 1 million active customers in the UK, we wanted a campaign which reflects how inspirational and exciting these women’s lives are. Demonstrating that Hotter supports them both emotionally and physically, whatever they want to do, and wherever they want to go. The concept Pablo have developed is insightful and authentic, and communicates the brand proposition of 'customised comfort' in a very relevant and engaging way. This campaign is a key element of the businesses growth and development strategy, and Pablo continue to be a key strategic partner.”

Nathalie Gordon, creative director at Pablo said: “It’s not every day you get to show older women to be the complex beings they actually are and to see them owning it because they are truly comfortable. They openly like sex and don’t take crap from their bosses - god, I can’t wait to be one.”