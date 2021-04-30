Lux takes a stand for Olympic gold medalist Caster Semenya

On 9 March 2021, Unilever launched a new Positive Beauty vision and strategy globally which aims to champion a new era of beauty which is equitable and inclusive.

It was with this in mind that Lux decided to donate its brand voice through paid advertising on social channels and other media in support of Caster. Alongside that, the South African Parliament has joined the African Human Rights Commission and other institutions to help Semenya in her fight for justice and equality. The South Africa Parliament passed a Motion Without Notice, condemning the actions of World Athletics against Ms. Semenya as an “injustice and violation of human rights”. Parliament also resolved to do “everything in its power” to assist Ms Semenya in her fight.

“It makes me very happy to see brands like Lux who fearlessly stand on the side of what is right.” says Semenya. “My case is but one amongst many experiences that can be heard and felt by women all over the world. My team will continue to fight the good fight. Like I have always said this fight is not about me. It's about the future. Those talented up and coming athletes who are going to face the same discrimination. I have to make sure that I can honestly say, I did my bit. We all need to continue doing what's right in fighting for justice. And with the campaign my team has been working on, I am certain we will bring light to such issues beyond my case. I encourage everyone to unapologetically claim who they are and never waiver, no matter what society says. Thank you to my fellow South Africans who have stood by me through this journey. I will not cower.”

Bas Korsten, global chief creative officer - Wunderman Thompson, said, “Lux is an iconic brand with such a rich heritage. Marilyn Monroe and Liz Taylor were outspoken Lux ambassadors, just to name a few. Lux also has a strong purpose and is willing to stand behind its beliefs. Which means standing by all women. Caster Semenya is just one of those women. And we couldn’t be more proud to stand on the frontline with Lux because every woman has the right to express her femininity, and should never feel the need to self-edit.”

Supporters of Caster’s plight are being invited to join the conversation and share their message online using the hashtag #IStandWithCaster and to sign Lux’s petition to overturn the World Athletics ruling.