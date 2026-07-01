The /Together Coalition Shines A Light On Community

It comes as questions around trust, belonging and social cohesion are increasingly prominent. It aims to reach as broad a range of people as possible, to better understand how people are experiencing community life today, what they value most, and what they want their communities to look like in the future.

People, businesses and community groups are being encouraged to get involved in two simple ways: by completing the University of Oxford survey, or by hosting a group conversation within their own community.

M+C Saatchi set out to create a campaign that could encourage participation at a national scale, frame the moment Britain finds itself in and introduce The National Conversation in a way that felt credible, inclusive and apolitical.

To launch the campaign and create a national moment, M+C Saatchi has developed a new film in collaboration with award-winning British playwright James Graham OBE, writer of Dear England, featuring a voiceover by Sir Ian McKellen.

Set against stunning black and white photography created by 16 photographers, the powerful words give an impassioned defence of English identity, arguing that despite doubts, stereotypes and divisions, England already knows who it is: a nation with deep roots, enduring stories, quiet confidence and a shared spirit that is strongest when people come together.

The spot invites people to share their voice and have their say on the country they want to see.

The film is supported by a striking out-of-home campaign that reflects the openness of the questionnaire itself. It invites people to "try on" different points of view, encouraging them to see familiar issues through new perspectives and better understand the experiences of others.

At the heart of the out-of-home work is a visual system inspired by online search. As search suggestions appear while you type, each execution presents three possible responses to a question: two opposing viewpoints and one in between. It reinforces a simple message: every perspective is welcome, and understanding starts with listening.

Each execution begins with the words "I feel", encouraging people to speak from personal experience rather than ideology. The campaign explores themes taken directly from the questionnaire, including safety, green spaces, diversity and religion. The imagery is designed to spark reflection while leaving space for people to bring their own experiences and interpretations.

The campaign's visual identity includes a newly designed logo featuring stylised text boxes to represent the back-and-forth nature of conversation. A black-and-white colour palette was chosen to maximise accessibility and avoid political associations.

The creative team deliberately sought imagery that was striking but open to interpretation, reflecting different regions, communities and demographics across Britain. Throughout, the campaign adopts a calm, human and deliberately apolitical tone designed to ensure everyone feels their perspective is valued.

Running across out-of-home and social media, the campaign will appear on digital 48-sheet and 6-sheet sites donated by media owners JCDecaux and Bauer Media, alongside activity across the National Conversation's social channels. Every execution directs audiences to take part in the survey and contribute their views.