The Department Of Education Challenge Teaching Perceptions

Responding to a generation increasingly rejecting careers perceived as repetitive, mundane or lacking purpose, the campaign presents teaching as the antidote: a profession defined by creativity, progression, ownership and recognition.

At the heart of the campaign is a new hero film, directed by Gary Freedman at MJZ, designed to capture the emotional reality of teaching. Cinematic and metaphorical in style, it follows our teacher on a typical Monday morning commute that gradually transforms from ordinary to uplifting as she enters the school environment.

Leaving home, catching the bus and walking through the school corridors, she begins the journey in a familiar routine. But as her energy grows, so too does the world around her. Camera movement becomes more dynamic, visuals evolve and subtle choreography introduces increasing energy and momentum, reflecting the confidence, autonomy and possibility teaching can bring.

The film aims to capture a deeper truth about the profession and the way it can make people feel more alive, energised and empowered. A bespoke soundtrack featuring original lyrics by MC Deyah plays a central role throughout, bringing emotional drive and contemporary cultural relevance to the storytelling.

Out-of-home and social executions featuring real Gen Z teachers, shot by Ewen Spencer, reflect the campaign's commitment to authenticity and ensuring prospective recruits can see themselves represented in the work. Large-format outdoor placements, hero sites and flyposting appear in unexpected spaces, to stand apart from traditional public sector communications.

Alongside the campaign, M+C Saatchi Consulting has led a comprehensive refresh of the Get into Teaching brand identity. Developed from the same strategic platform, the redesign aims to challenge perceptions of teaching and encourage audiences to see the profession through a new lens.

Developed by an integrated team spanning brand strategy, data and analytics, advertising, integrated communications, digital innovation, design, talent and influencer marketing across M+C Saatchi Group UK, the campaign was brought to life by the group's in-house production studio.

Media planning and buying was led by WPP 650, WPP Media’s dedicated team for UK Government. The strategy focuses on high-impact environments that reflect the campaign’s energy and relevance for the younger audience (18-30s), spanning cinema, TV, VOD, out-of-home, flyposting, OLV and social platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and Reddit. It is designed to tap into key cultural moments across the summer, with placements around major sporting broadcasts, including the World Cup, alongside activity at festivals and in cinemas nationwide.