The Department Of Education Challenge Teaching Perceptions
The campaign by M&C Saatchi targets a Gen Z audience and reframes the profession as a first-choice career
16 June 2026
M+C Saatchi Group UK has launched a major new integrated campaign for the Department for Education's Get into Teaching service, designed to challenge perceptions of the profession and inspire Gen Z to consider teaching as a first-choice career.
"Get out of the Everyday. Get into Teaching" represents a significant repositioning of teaching. With fewer adults believing teaching is "a career for someone like me", the campaign moves beyond familiar narratives of altruism and classroom nostalgia to instead champion the benefits of teaching, positioning it as a first-choice career rather than a fallback option.
Responding to a generation increasingly rejecting careers perceived as repetitive, mundane or lacking purpose, the campaign presents teaching as the antidote: a profession defined by creativity, progression, ownership and recognition.
At the heart of the campaign is a new hero film, directed by Gary Freedman at MJZ, designed to capture the emotional reality of teaching. Cinematic and metaphorical in style, it follows our teacher on a typical Monday morning commute that gradually transforms from ordinary to uplifting as she enters the school environment.
Leaving home, catching the bus and walking through the school corridors, she begins the journey in a familiar routine. But as her energy grows, so too does the world around her. Camera movement becomes more dynamic, visuals evolve and subtle choreography introduces increasing energy and momentum, reflecting the confidence, autonomy and possibility teaching can bring.
The film aims to capture a deeper truth about the profession and the way it can make people feel more alive, energised and empowered. A bespoke soundtrack featuring original lyrics by MC Deyah plays a central role throughout, bringing emotional drive and contemporary cultural relevance to the storytelling.
Out-of-home and social executions featuring real Gen Z teachers, shot by Ewen Spencer, reflect the campaign's commitment to authenticity and ensuring prospective recruits can see themselves represented in the work. Large-format outdoor placements, hero sites and flyposting appear in unexpected spaces, to stand apart from traditional public sector communications.
Alongside the campaign, M+C Saatchi Consulting has led a comprehensive refresh of the Get into Teaching brand identity. Developed from the same strategic platform, the redesign aims to challenge perceptions of teaching and encourage audiences to see the profession through a new lens.
Developed by an integrated team spanning brand strategy, data and analytics, advertising, integrated communications, digital innovation, design, talent and influencer marketing across M+C Saatchi Group UK, the campaign was brought to life by the group's in-house production studio.
Media planning and buying was led by WPP 650, WPP Media’s dedicated team for UK Government. The strategy focuses on high-impact environments that reflect the campaign’s energy and relevance for the younger audience (18-30s), spanning cinema, TV, VOD, out-of-home, flyposting, OLV and social platforms including Snapchat, TikTok, Instagram and Reddit. It is designed to tap into key cultural moments across the summer, with placements around major sporting broadcasts, including the World Cup, alongside activity at festivals and in cinemas nationwide.
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Tom Firth, Group Chief Client Partner at M+C Saatchi Group UK, said: "The most important briefs aren't just about changing perceptions - they're about helping solve real-world problems. This is exactly the kind of challenge M+C Saatchi was built to take on. By bringing together expertise from across the Group, we've partnered with the Department for Education to help tackle a significant societal issue, using creativity to drive consideration for one of the most important and influential professions in the country."
Clare Richardson, Client Partner at M+C Saatchi Group UK, added: "Cultural Power comes from understanding what matters to people and finding new ways to connect brands, organisations and ideas with those motivations. This campaign recognises that younger audiences increasingly want careers that offer influence, self-expression, progression and meaningful impact. By reframing teaching through those cultural motivations, we've helped position it not as a fallback option, but as an ambitious and relevant choice for a new generation."
Guy Bradbury, Creative Partner at M+C Saatchi Group UK, concluded: "Teaching has often been communicated as an altruistic job with a lens on the impact inspirational teachers have on students. And whilst those stories still matter, they don't always reflect how younger audiences think about their own ambition and identity.
“By making everyday routine the enemy, the campaign challenges younger audiences to 'Get out of the everyday. Get into teaching'. Not as a fallback, but as one of the most impactful careers there is - a place to express your creativity, earn recognition from day one and shape culture your own way.”