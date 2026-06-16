Boots Hires Dan 'Wont' Burn To Defend Forgotten Sunscreen Spot

New research from Boots, revealed today, found that 80% of adults have burnt the back of their neck in the past, with over one in five (21%) saying that it happens every year or more. 82% of those surveyed also admitted to not always applying sunscreen to their neck on a typical summer’s day, leaving them at greater risk of UV damage, sunburn, premature ageing and skin cancer.

To tackle the issue, Boots, with support from Macmillan Cancer Support, is highlighting the importance of sun safety and encouraging the nation to think ‘Back of the Neck’ during this summer of football. It will see Dan Burn defend against sun damage by changing his name on social media to ‘Dan Won’t Burn’ to help share the serious message to football fans this summer.

With more than 9,000 men diagnosed with melanoma in England each year2, it is an especially important message for men. They are three times more likely to develop the disease on the neck and scalp than women2, and account for around four-fifths of all new cases of melanoma diagnosed on that area each year2. Yet, the new Boots research reveals that less than 10% of men surveyed believe it is necessary to wear sunscreen on a cloudy summer day, with only 33% seeing it as essential when playing or watching sport outdoors.

Dan Burn, England & Newcastle United defender, said: “As a defender, I know how important it is to cover every angle, but I’ll admit the back of my neck isn’t always part of my game plan. It’s an easy area to miss, but one that’s vulnerable to sun damage.

“Whether I’m on the pitch or running around after the kids, I spend a lot of time outside so it’s something I know I need to take seriously. I’m proud to be teaming up with Boots this summer to help raise awareness of this important issue – be sure to think ‘Back of the Neck!’”

To help customers to think ‘Back of the Neck,’ Boots is offering 20% off the Mole Scanning Service*, operated by Screen Cancer, until 19 July. The service, which provides an assessment of moles and pigmented lesions by a dermatology specialist and can help identify any that might be suspicious, can be booked on boots.com with appointments available at 135 Boots stores across the UK.

Customers can also access sun safety advice and guidance on their local high street through a team of over 8,000 specially trained Suncare Advisors available in over 1,000 Boots stores. It also offers the largest range of sun protection on the high street, with more than 100 brands, with a range of formats including lotions, sprays, mists, sticks and roll-on. Up until 19 July, Boots is donating 50p to Macmillan Cancer Support for every bottle of Soltan Clear & Cool Spray SPF50 100ml to help support valuable research into cancer.