Boots Hires Dan 'Wont' Burn To Defend Forgotten Sunscreen Spot
Created by WPP's The Pharm and led by VML, the brand is sponsoring the back of England defender ahead of the World Cup
16 June 2026
As football fever grips the nation, Boots is sponsoring the back of England defender Dan Burn’s neck to raise awareness of one of the most commonly missed areas when applying sunscreen, and to encourage better sun protection this summer.
New research from Boots, revealed today, found that 80% of adults have burnt the back of their neck in the past, with over one in five (21%) saying that it happens every year or more. 82% of those surveyed also admitted to not always applying sunscreen to their neck on a typical summer’s day, leaving them at greater risk of UV damage, sunburn, premature ageing and skin cancer.
To tackle the issue, Boots, with support from Macmillan Cancer Support, is highlighting the importance of sun safety and encouraging the nation to think ‘Back of the Neck’ during this summer of football. It will see Dan Burn defend against sun damage by changing his name on social media to ‘Dan Won’t Burn’ to help share the serious message to football fans this summer.
With more than 9,000 men diagnosed with melanoma in England each year2, it is an especially important message for men. They are three times more likely to develop the disease on the neck and scalp than women2, and account for around four-fifths of all new cases of melanoma diagnosed on that area each year2. Yet, the new Boots research reveals that less than 10% of men surveyed believe it is necessary to wear sunscreen on a cloudy summer day, with only 33% seeing it as essential when playing or watching sport outdoors.
Dan Burn, England & Newcastle United defender, said: “As a defender, I know how important it is to cover every angle, but I’ll admit the back of my neck isn’t always part of my game plan. It’s an easy area to miss, but one that’s vulnerable to sun damage.
“Whether I’m on the pitch or running around after the kids, I spend a lot of time outside so it’s something I know I need to take seriously. I’m proud to be teaming up with Boots this summer to help raise awareness of this important issue – be sure to think ‘Back of the Neck!’”
To help customers to think ‘Back of the Neck,’ Boots is offering 20% off the Mole Scanning Service*, operated by Screen Cancer, until 19 July. The service, which provides an assessment of moles and pigmented lesions by a dermatology specialist and can help identify any that might be suspicious, can be booked on boots.com with appointments available at 135 Boots stores across the UK.
Customers can also access sun safety advice and guidance on their local high street through a team of over 8,000 specially trained Suncare Advisors available in over 1,000 Boots stores. It also offers the largest range of sun protection on the high street, with more than 100 brands, with a range of formats including lotions, sprays, mists, sticks and roll-on. Up until 19 July, Boots is donating 50p to Macmillan Cancer Support for every bottle of Soltan Clear & Cool Spray SPF50 100ml to help support valuable research into cancer.
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Clare O’Connor, Suncare Scientific Advisor at Boots, adds: “While this campaign is encouraging people to think about the back of the neck which is a regularly forgotten area for protection, it’s important not to stop there. Sun protection should cover all exposed skin, remembering the scalp, ears, hairline and neck, which are all often missed yet are particularly vulnerable to sun damage.
“When applying sunscreen, use a generous amount of high-factor, broad-spectrum protection against both UVA and UVB rays, and reapply every two hours and always after swimming. Alongside sunscreen, protect your skin by wearing a hat, T-shirt and sunglasses, and spend time in the shade between 11am and 3pm. If you have any questions, visit your local Boots store, where our expert teams can help you choose the right sun protection for you and your family this summer.”
June Davis, Lead Allied Health Professional and Nursing Advisor from Macmillan Cancer Support, added: “If you’re enjoying the warmer weather, it’s worth remembering that the sun’s UV rays can be strong and exposure to them is the main cause of skin cancer. But taking these few simple steps can help you stay safe while making the most of it.
“For any unexplained skin changes like a new or changing mole, or an itch or sore that will not go away, it’s important to always speak to a GP to get checked. It might help to take a photograph of anything unusual, so you can check for any changes.”