Soccer Aid Partners With Chery UK

The partnership will see CHERY UK’s brand incorporated throughout Soccer Aid for UNICEF’s wider campaign and events and will be brought to life through a range of exciting online and offline customer and dealership engagement activities, in the lead up to the 20th anniversary match at London Stadium on 31st May.

Some of the stellar names who will feature at London Stadium for the 70,000 strong Soccer Aid for UNICEF crowd include: Soccer Aid founder Robbie Williams, Tom Hiddleston, Wayne Rooney, Damson Idris, Owen Cooper, GK Barry, Usain Bolt, Angry Ginge, Jordan North, Joe Marler, Olly Murs, Paddy McGuinness, Big Zuu, Tom Grennan, Richard Gadd, Maisie Adam, and Gladiator Nitro.

Theo Walcott and Soccer Aid’s all-time leading goal scorer Jermain Defoe will lead the frontline for the England team against a sparkling World XI defence boasting Leonardo Bonucci and debutant Jordi Alba.

Farrell Hsu, Country Director at CHERY UK, said: “We’re delighted to announce our Principal Partnership with Soccer Aid, a unique event that brings families together across the UK to support the vital work of UNICEF.

“Our new partnership not only allows us to support an event that truly matters to our customers, but it also underlines a longstanding partnership between Chery and UNICEF on an international stage. We’re hugely excited for the main event at London Stadium this Summer.”

John Zhong, Marketing Director at CHERY UK, said: “CHERY is a brand built for British everyday life, designed to deliver shared, joyful experiences for families across the UK.

“Our new partnership with Soccer Aid for UNICEF reflects that commitment, demonstrating the values at the heart of our DNA while supporting a charity that delivers real, positive impact for children across the world.”

Tom Peacock, Head of Partnership Generation, Soccer Aid Productions, said: “We are thrilled to have CHERY UK alongside us for this year’s special 20th anniversary edition of the campaign as we collaborate to bring Soccer Aid for UNICEF to life.

“Soccer Aid for UNICEF raises funds to provide support to children around the world and help them to grow up safe, healthy and able to play. This aligns brilliantly with CHERY UK’s ‘Find Your Happy’ ethos, and its global mission to practice social responsibility.

“The partnership will see this year’s players creating unique content for CHERY UK, as well seeing a range of CHERY models authentically integrated into the campaign key moments. Soccer Aid for UNICEF speaks to a universal audience nationwide and we look forward to working with CHERY UK throughout the campaign to engage this audience in the countdown to the match in May at London Stadium.”

Sam Bird, Managing Director, Content and Brand Experience said: "Soccer Aid is a huge national moment. A unique alignment of sport and entertainment uniting around a single purpose. With Chery International already a valued UNICEF partner, this collaboration allows the brand to move beyond traditional sponsorship and embed itself into the cultural fabric of the UK, driving genuinely meaningful connections with audiences through the biggest charity football event in the calendar."

Created in 2006, Soccer Aid is the world’s biggest charity football match. This is the 20th anniversary of the event, which has raised over £121 million to help give children all over the world a childhood full of play. Soccer Aid for UNICEF raised over £15million last year.