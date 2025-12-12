WPP Media 2025: A Media Giant Forged For Today and Tomorrow

Its insights and ambitions were underlined during NextM , an ambitious London-based conference held at Outernet on Oxford Street that focused on the development of AI and its near-term impact over the next three years.

Creative Salon on WPP Media's 2025

“Consumers already expect advertising to be relevant and engaging and buying experiences to be seamless; those expectations are only going to accelerate in the age of AI,” outlined Lesser upon the launch of WPP Media.

He went on to describe it as being “built for a world in which media is everywhere and in everything. By investing in our AI-powered product, integrating our offer with data and technology, and equipping our people with future-facing skills, we’re helping our clients to stay ahead of rapidly changing consumer behavior and unlock the limitless opportunities for growth that AI will create.”

In the dawning AI era, WPP Media is moving at speed to keep ahead of the curve, knowing that not only will it be the expectation of its clients that use such technology, but that it will also make the business move faster to respond, especially through WPP Open, the network’s bespoke platform.

It continues to aspire for growth across the US market, and the win of Mastercard’s global media business in September, spanning more than 70 markets, was a huge shot in the arm. Through that appointment, WPP Media will work alongside Ogilvy “to help drive growth and innovation”.

“WPP’s powerful global reach and advanced AI and data capabilities - along with their connected approach across paid media, social engagement and business enablement - will help us drive greater impact across our entire marketing ecosystem,” was the quotation issued by Mastercard when outlining the reason for choosing WPP Media.

Other major account wins since the rebrand have included Henkel’s European digital media business, which sees it work with brand names Persil, Perwoll, Bref, Schwarzkopf and Syoss across 30 markets. In November, it also saw the consolidation of Reckitt’s media planning and buying across 21 European markets, beginning on 1 January 2026.

Ryan Dullea, chief category growth officer for Reckitt, said: “This is a major milestone in simplifying the way we market and ensuring our strategy and media execution works as one. This decision reflects our ambition to drive greater consistency, efficiency and scale across markets, enabling us to deliver more unified, data driven campaigns that accelerate growth for our brands. We’re excited to embark on this next chapter together with WPP and look forward to building a strong, collaborative partnership that brings Reckitt’s purpose to life.”

The network has also recently been tasked to handle media planning and buying for major UK train operators Avanti West Coast and Great Western Railway.

To closely align with Rose’s emerging vision for the agency holding company and Lesser’s five-year ‘Vision 30’ strategy launched in May, Rowlinson restructured WPP Media’s UK leadership team with the aim of delivering a greater focus on clients’ business and drive more effective and efficient media solutions to propel brand growth.

Vision 30 will be built across five priorities: Data & Technology; People; Innovation; Collaboration; and Organisational Design.