Tesco Not Again

Tesco Unveils 'That’s What Makes It Christmas' Campaign Revelling in the Festive Season’s Chaos

From BBH London, the films show that people actually find their festivity in all manner of perfectly imperfect moments

By Creative Salon

12 November 2025

Tesco’s Christmas campaign titled “That’s What Makes It Christmas” launches this morning 12 November 2025 on Tesco social media channels and via email to Clubcard members, and airs on TV later today.

When it comes to the festive season, it’s most commonly framed as a series of picture-perfect, wholesome moments. But if you talk to most people, their festive period is full of funny, chaotic, unscripted moments, without which, it simply wouldn't be Christmas.

Taking a unique approach, Tesco’s ‘That’s What Makes It Christmas’ campaign is structured as a series of standalone films (in 10, 20 and 30-second formats). Created in partnership with BBH London, each film introduces a different family and a different narrative, united by the central theme of celebrating the weird and wonderful moments where real festivity is found, and ensuring the campaign helps the whole country feel seen this holiday season.

Moving away from a censored view of Christmas, the films show that people actually find their festivity in all manner of perfectly imperfect moments.

The series of vignettes show a range of all too familiar scenarios - colleagues musing over what to buy that person from the office they barely know for Secret Santa, a fridge stuffed full of delicious treats, that you are not allowed to touch until Christmas day, or making sure you get that essential bag of Christmas nuts. Does anyone actually eat them? Who knows, but it simply isn’t Christmas without them! Other narratives include family boardgames that get serious competitive, awkward chats with the neighbours you don’t really know and heading back home up north only to be teased about your southern twang.

Because after all, that’s what makes it Christmas.

The campaign highlights how Tesco shows up for customers over the festive season, whether it’s for the abundant main meal, snacky bits for when guests nip over, to party food for the office get together, Tesco is intrinsically part of Christmas in the UK so who better to celebrate every facet of it.

Becky Brock, Tesco Group Customer Director said: “At Tesco, we know that Christmas isn’t just about the picture-perfect moments, it’s about everything perfectly imperfect that happens around them too - that’s where the real magic is. With ‘That’s what makes it Christmas,’ we want to celebrate the wonderfully relatable chaos that fills homes across the UK. Tesco shows up for customers across the festive season in so many ways and we hope that the campaign resonates with the nation and Tesco helps everyone celebrate what makes it Christmas for them this year.”

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Executive Creative Director at BBH said: "At BBH we say we haven't had a truly great creative year until we've delivered a great Tesco Christmas campaign. This year, we're reframing and revelling in the reality that Christmas isn't made by those picture-perfect, frameable moments. It's during the messy, weird and unscripted chaos where the Christmas spirit really kicks in, and that felt like a different take on the festive season."

The films were directed by Jeff Low and produced by Biscuit Filmworks, with the campaign scored by the track "Holly Jolly Christmas" and narration from comedian John Bishop.

Jeff Low, Director added: “The creative team at BBH had a good idea. The sort of idea you think, “has nobody done this before?” I filmed that idea as faithfully as I could and I think it worked out pretty well because I didn’t get cute about it. I honestly just tried to craft a story that conveys that initial idea."

For the first time, customers will be able to tap into the creative elements of the campaign through products in-store in the form of hand-drawn Christmas cards by the estate of Robin Shaw depicting familiar chaotic Christmas scenes for a tongue in cheek way to send season’s greetings to loved ones, and F&F Christmas jumpers designed to answer inevitable awkward family questions (e.g., “Yes, I’m still single”). These will be available to buy in selected Tesco stores later this month.

The campaign aims to ignite a national conversation around everyone’s perfectly imperfect festive experiences. Across the plan, and with media led by EssenceMediacom, partnerships have been crafted to ignite and facilitate a cultural conversation around everyone's 'That's What Makes it Christmas' moments. This includes a partnership with Channel 4’s Gogglebox, where the nation's favourite television commentators will discuss the ads, and talk about their own unique 'That's What Makes it Christmas' moments.

The campaign maximises reach and impact across AV, Audio, Press, OOH, Digital and Social, placing Tesco at the heart of That's What Makes it Christmas moments, including contextual messaging in targeted environments. This extends to buses wrapped in paper that has run out (a Christmas classic), a Metro cover wrap Bingo card for ticking off chaotic Christmas moments and petrol pumps delivering tailored messages to those on their journey home for Christmas.

CLIENT

UK CEO

GROUP CUSTOMER DIRECTOR

UK MARKETING DIRECTOR

HEAD OF MARKETING - SEASONAL

MARKETING CAMPAIGN MANAGER

MARKETING CAMPAIGN ASSISTANT

LEAD MEDIA CAMPAIGN PLANNER

TESCO.

Ashwin Prasad

Becky Brock

Murray Bisschop

Alicia Southgate

Peter Harris

Lulu Turner

Henry Steel

ADVERTISING AGENCY BBH London

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Gary McCreadie

CREATIVE TEAM: Ash Hamilton & Sara Sutherland

JUNIOR CREATIVE TEAM:

CLIENT MANAGING DIRECTOR:

Matthew Chong & Simon Finn

James Rice

SENIOR PROJECT MANAGER: Sophie Sanderson

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Kya Boon-Cohen

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Imogen Brooks

ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Tallulah Horton

DEPUTY CHIEF STRATEGY OFFICER:

STRATEGY DIRECTOR:

STRATEGIST:

SENIOR FILM PRODUCER:

ASSISTANT PRODUCER:

Saskia Jones

Arabella Saunders

Leo O’Mahoney

Alen Grebovic

Ted MacDonnell

ASSISTANT PRODUCER: Peter Wiltshire

BUSINESS AFFAIRS MANAGER: Katie Schartau

HEAD OF PRINT

POST PRODUCER

STUDIO MANAGER

Rachel Clarke

Ella Clayton

Toni Polain

UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL

00:01 WEDNESDAY 12 NOVEMBER 2025

RETOUCHER

ARTWORKER

ARTWORKER

DESIGNER

DESIGNER

Simon Goold

Brandon Doughty

Dave Walsh

Jiwoo Kim

Keiti Collins

PRODUCTION COMPANY & COUNTRY: Biscuit Filmworks UK

DIRECTOR: Jeff Low

PRODUCER: Lucy Gossage

FOUNDING PARTNER: Shawn Lacy

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Rupert Reynolds-Maclean

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER: Hanna Bayatti

HEAD OF PRODUCTION: Emily Atterton

PRODUCTION MANAGER: Patch Wadsworth

DIRECTOR OF PHOTOGRAPHY: Thomas Townend

PRODUCTION DESIGNER: Arthur De Borman

CASTING DIRECTOR: Lesley Beastall

STYLIST: Selina Wong

HAIR & MAKEUP ARTIST: Lou Hinton

EDITING COMPANY: Trim Editing

EDITOR: Peter Scibberas

PRODUCER: Noreen Khan

ASSISTANT EDITOR: Lorna Searl

VFX STUDIO: Selected Works

VFX SUPERVISOR:

EXECUTIVE PRODUCER:

Francois Roisin

Alex Fitzgerald

PRODUCER: Solomon Tiigah

COLOURIST:

2D LEAD ARTIST:

FLAME OP:

Hannibal Lang

Pete Hodsman

Nick Sze

UNDER EMBARGO UNTIL

00:01 WEDNESDAY 12 NOVEMBER 2025

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION: 750mph

SOUND DESIGN & MIX: Sam Ashwell & Jake Ashwell

AUDIO PRODUCER: Olivia Ray & Aishah Amodu

MUSIC SUPERVISION: Black Sheep Music

MUSIC SUPERVISORS:

COMPOSER/ARRANGER:

ADDITIONAL COMPOSER:

ARRANGER & ORCHESTRATOR:

MUSIC COMPANY:

Hywel Evans / Imogen Pring

Alabaster

Dan Michaelson

Kezia Tomsett

Black Sheep Music / Resister

MEDIA AGENCY

CEO

CSO

MANAGING PARTNER

SENIOR ASSOCIATE DIRECTOR

BUSINESS DIRECTOR

PLANNING DIRECTOR

EssenceMediacom, WPP Media

Natalie Cummins

Richard Kirk

Jonathan Robson

Chandni Modha

Ben Sonnenthal

Harry Pearce

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.