Tesco Unveils 'That’s What Makes It Christmas' Campaign Revelling in the Festive Season’s Chaos

Moving away from a censored view of Christmas, the films show that people actually find their festivity in all manner of perfectly imperfect moments.

The series of vignettes show a range of all too familiar scenarios - colleagues musing over what to buy that person from the office they barely know for Secret Santa, a fridge stuffed full of delicious treats, that you are not allowed to touch until Christmas day, or making sure you get that essential bag of Christmas nuts. Does anyone actually eat them? Who knows, but it simply isn’t Christmas without them! Other narratives include family boardgames that get serious competitive, awkward chats with the neighbours you don’t really know and heading back home up north only to be teased about your southern twang.

Because after all, that’s what makes it Christmas.

The campaign highlights how Tesco shows up for customers over the festive season, whether it’s for the abundant main meal, snacky bits for when guests nip over, to party food for the office get together, Tesco is intrinsically part of Christmas in the UK so who better to celebrate every facet of it.

Becky Brock, Tesco Group Customer Director said: “At Tesco, we know that Christmas isn’t just about the picture-perfect moments, it’s about everything perfectly imperfect that happens around them too - that’s where the real magic is. With ‘That’s what makes it Christmas,’ we want to celebrate the wonderfully relatable chaos that fills homes across the UK. Tesco shows up for customers across the festive season in so many ways and we hope that the campaign resonates with the nation and Tesco helps everyone celebrate what makes it Christmas for them this year.”

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, Executive Creative Director at BBH said: "At BBH we say we haven't had a truly great creative year until we've delivered a great Tesco Christmas campaign. This year, we're reframing and revelling in the reality that Christmas isn't made by those picture-perfect, frameable moments. It's during the messy, weird and unscripted chaos where the Christmas spirit really kicks in, and that felt like a different take on the festive season."

The films were directed by Jeff Low and produced by Biscuit Filmworks, with the campaign scored by the track "Holly Jolly Christmas" and narration from comedian John Bishop.

Jeff Low, Director added: “The creative team at BBH had a good idea. The sort of idea you think, “has nobody done this before?” I filmed that idea as faithfully as I could and I think it worked out pretty well because I didn’t get cute about it. I honestly just tried to craft a story that conveys that initial idea."

For the first time, customers will be able to tap into the creative elements of the campaign through products in-store in the form of hand-drawn Christmas cards by the estate of Robin Shaw depicting familiar chaotic Christmas scenes for a tongue in cheek way to send season’s greetings to loved ones, and F&F Christmas jumpers designed to answer inevitable awkward family questions (e.g., “Yes, I’m still single”). These will be available to buy in selected Tesco stores later this month.

The campaign aims to ignite a national conversation around everyone’s perfectly imperfect festive experiences. Across the plan, and with media led by EssenceMediacom, partnerships have been crafted to ignite and facilitate a cultural conversation around everyone's 'That's What Makes it Christmas' moments. This includes a partnership with Channel 4’s Gogglebox, where the nation's favourite television commentators will discuss the ads, and talk about their own unique 'That's What Makes it Christmas' moments.

The campaign maximises reach and impact across AV, Audio, Press, OOH, Digital and Social, placing Tesco at the heart of That's What Makes it Christmas moments, including contextual messaging in targeted environments. This extends to buses wrapped in paper that has run out (a Christmas classic), a Metro cover wrap Bingo card for ticking off chaotic Christmas moments and petrol pumps delivering tailored messages to those on their journey home for Christmas.