Tesco's Latest OOH Sees Sticker Takeover

Tesco and BBH are serving up a powerful creative statement that proves ‘Every Little Helps’ is more than a slogan. The new 'Stickers' campaign, which breaks this week, is a vibrant and playful response to a stark reality: fewer than 1 in 10 children regularly eat the recommended five-a-day.

To tackle this issue, Tesco has donated over 10.8 million portions of fruit and vegetables to schools across the UK over the last two years.

The campaign from BBH is designed to celebrate and raise awareness of Tesco’s commitment to community initiatives. To demonstrate the massive scale of these donations, BBH tapped into a simple truth: kids love stickers. The agency created a suite of unique fruit and veg stickers, rolling them out across press and DOOH channels.