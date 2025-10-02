Tesco's Latest OOH Sees Sticker Takeover
The work from BBH celebrates 10 million donations of fruit and vegetables to UK schools
02 October 2025
Tesco and BBH are serving up a powerful creative statement that proves ‘Every Little Helps’ is more than a slogan. The new 'Stickers' campaign, which breaks this week, is a vibrant and playful response to a stark reality: fewer than 1 in 10 children regularly eat the recommended five-a-day.
To tackle this issue, Tesco has donated over 10.8 million portions of fruit and vegetables to schools across the UK over the last two years.
The campaign from BBH is designed to celebrate and raise awareness of Tesco’s commitment to community initiatives. To demonstrate the massive scale of these donations, BBH tapped into a simple truth: kids love stickers. The agency created a suite of unique fruit and veg stickers, rolling them out across press and DOOH channels.
The campaign's visual identity was even applied to the Tesco logo itself, which gets a sticker-style treatment to anchor the entire creative concept. The hero placement, an Old Street Canvas takeover, is a vibrant showcase of the work, with additional placements planned for press and out-of-home, including a cover wrap for the Metro.
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes, ECD at BBH said: “We took the universal truth that kids love stickers and turned it into a joyful, unmissable demonstration of 'Every Little Helps' as a powerful force for good. Because you can't talk about donating 10 million portions quietly."
Alicia Southgate, Head of Marketing at Tesco added: “Thanks to the amazing work by teachers and Tesco colleagues, our Fruit & Veg for Schools programme gave 140,000 children in some of the most challenged communities in the UK a nutritious boost that they might not ordinarily get. Across the last academic year, pupils in the participating schools munched their way through an incredible 10.8 million portions of free fruit & veg, and teachers have told us what a positive impact it has made. This marketing campaign which playfully uses fruit and veg sticker imagery will celebrate that success and hopefully encourage other children and families to think about giving more fruit and veg a try.”
The work will run for 3 weeks. Media planning for the campaign was handled by EssenceMediaCom.
Credits:
Campaign title: Tesco Fruit and Veg for Schools
Advertising agency: BBH
Deputy CCO: Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes
Associate creative director: Holly Fallows and Charlotte Watmough
Creatives: Helena Olsson and Joyce Kremer
Designer: Miguel Sousa
Planner/s: Gina Schreuder and Alexi Hall
Business Lead: Tori Meadows
Account director: Alexander Boden
Account manager: Seth Guy-Knapp and Charlie Morgan
Agency print producer: Rachel Clarke
Media planner: Sasha Macaulay
Media agency: Essence Mediacom
Post Production: BBH Studios
Studio Manager: Toni Polain
Studio: Tony Carrington - Animations & Dave Walsh - Statics
Retouching Manager: Connor Farrow-Guy
Retouching: Stuart Morris & Erica Coburn