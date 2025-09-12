Money Maintenance On Offer At Monzo's Orange Pop Up Book Nook
BBH teamed up with Penguin Random House annd Freuds to help Monzo launch The Book Of Money
12 September 2025
Monzo is disrupting the financial industry once again with its launch campaign for The Book of Money - a first of its kind, friendly, jargon-free guide designed to help people feel more confident with their finances.
This launch of the book is backed by a campaign that’s anything but traditional. A collaboration between Monzo, Penguin Random House UK, BBH and Freuds, the campaign reflects Monzo’s customer-first approach and its mission to make money work for everyone. BBH was named Monzo's creative partner earlier this year to help the brand fuel its next chapter of growth.
The campaign moved beyond a simple product launch with a series of initiatives designed to engage customers in unique ways. The campaign kicked off with Monzo’s first-ever IRL location, The Book Nook, a pop-up bookshop in Soho, featuring a completely personalised experience for visitors. The next stages of the campaign will include an OOH campaign and a national book tour later on in the year.
The Book Nook, served as the campaign’s physical anchor, where visitors could generate a unique book cover tailored to their specific financial aspirations, thanks to a personalisation strategy led by BBH.
This strategy encouraged a new level of engagement, helping people see themselves in a finance book they might not have otherwise considered. New research from Monzo revealed the truth behind how people feel about money; that it still feels confusing, intimidating and out of reach. The majority of Brits don’t feel confident that they’re making the most of their money, and over half wish they had been taught more about managing money earlier in life. For many, the root cause of financial anxiety is about never being taught the basics of money in a way that feels relevant or achievable.
With that insight in mind, the creative team at BBH came up with an enormous 8,000 bespoke cover title ideas, which were refined down to 800 made available in store. Titles like "The Book of Finally Extending the Kitchen" or "The Book of Being a Very Generous Tooth Fairy" and even “The Book of Seeing Liam & Noel In the Flesh”, instantly made the book relevant for every reader while linking to their very own personal finance journey.
AJ Coyne, VP Marketing at Monzo, said: "At Monzo, we're on a mission to make money work for everyone, and with 'The Book of Money,' we're taking that mission to a new level. It’s warm, practical and - crucially - shaped by conversations we’ve had with millions of customers who have inspired us to solve real problems for them in how they understand and use their money. This launch campaign is a bold step for us, backed by creative that doesn't look or feel like anything else in finance - and that's exactly the point."
Karen Martin, CEO at BBH said: “We are incredibly proud to partner with an iconic brand like Monzo, that understands the power of creativity to unlock growth and create change. The idea was to create a physical manifestation of Monzo’s belief that money should be a source of confidence, not anxiety. Through this campaign, we were able to do just that. It sets the tone of our partnership; a shared ambition to zag against the conventions of the category.”
The Book of Money covers topics such as budgeting, borrowing, property and pensions to demystify personal finance as it helps readers understand the world of money and make better choices with their own.
Monzo is donating its full share of royalties from the book to the financial education charity, Money Ready , which supports over 50,000 people across the UK every year with vital money management skills.
For those who couldn't visit The Book Nook, The Book of Money is available for purchase now in paperback, audiobook, and Kindle formats via major retailers.