Money Maintenance On Offer At Monzo's Orange Pop Up Book Nook

Monzo is disrupting the financial industry once again with its launch campaign for The Book of Money - a first of its kind, friendly, jargon-free guide designed to help people feel more confident with their finances.

This launch of the book is backed by a campaign that’s anything but traditional. A collaboration between Monzo, Penguin Random House UK, BBH and Freuds, the campaign reflects Monzo’s customer-first approach and its mission to make money work for everyone. BBH was named Monzo's creative partner earlier this year to help the brand fuel its next chapter of growth.

The campaign moved beyond a simple product launch with a series of initiatives designed to engage customers in unique ways. The campaign kicked off with Monzo’s first-ever IRL location, The Book Nook, a pop-up bookshop in Soho, featuring a completely personalised experience for visitors. The next stages of the campaign will include an OOH campaign and a national book tour later on in the year.

The Book Nook, served as the campaign’s physical anchor, where visitors could generate a unique book cover tailored to their specific financial aspirations, thanks to a personalisation strategy led by BBH.

This strategy encouraged a new level of engagement, helping people see themselves in a finance book they might not have otherwise considered. New research from Monzo revealed the truth behind how people feel about money; that it still feels confusing, intimidating and out of reach. The majority of Brits don’t feel confident that they’re making the most of their money, and over half wish they had been taught more about managing money earlier in life. For many, the root cause of financial anxiety is about never being taught the basics of money in a way that feels relevant or achievable.