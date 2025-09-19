Audi Gears Up For Sky Sport's Coverage of Forthcoming F1 Season

Audi is gearing up for its historic entry into the F1 grid in 2026. To reconnect with its motorsport legend and engage a new generation of fans, Audi has partnered with Sky Sports to sponsor Sky Sports F1 coverage with a series of idents for the 2025/26 F1 season.

Created by BBH, the campaign aims to turn each ident into a piece of cinematic art that tells a story about Audi’s performance and design credentials, supported by a wider campaign across audio, digital and social.

For this campaign, Audi is leveraging its most distinctive asset: the iconic four rings. The idents reimagine the iconic rings through the textures, materials, and emotions of engineering found across the Audi RS model range; carbon fibre being forged, ceramic brakes gleaming, and precision parts in motion. This unexpected and premium approach is designed to surprise Sky Sports F1 audiences who have “seen it all” and to introduce them to Audi’s Sport story in a fresh, innovative way that embodies Vorsprung durch Technik.