Audi Gears Up For Sky Sport's Coverage of Forthcoming F1 Season
The idents, created by BBH, feature the textures, materials, and emotions of engineering found across the Audi RS model range
19 September 2025
Audi is gearing up for its historic entry into the F1 grid in 2026. To reconnect with its motorsport legend and engage a new generation of fans, Audi has partnered with Sky Sports to sponsor Sky Sports F1 coverage with a series of idents for the 2025/26 F1 season.
Created by BBH, the campaign aims to turn each ident into a piece of cinematic art that tells a story about Audi’s performance and design credentials, supported by a wider campaign across audio, digital and social.
For this campaign, Audi is leveraging its most distinctive asset: the iconic four rings. The idents reimagine the iconic rings through the textures, materials, and emotions of engineering found across the Audi RS model range; carbon fibre being forged, ceramic brakes gleaming, and precision parts in motion. This unexpected and premium approach is designed to surprise Sky Sports F1 audiences who have “seen it all” and to introduce them to Audi’s Sport story in a fresh, innovative way that embodies Vorsprung durch Technik.
Tony Moore, Marketing & Digital Director at Audi UK, added: “From our Audi RS models to our motorsport pedigree, Audi’s DNA is built on precision engineering, innovation, and progress. These idents celebrate that philosophy in a way that is premium, sophisticated, and unexpected. By revealing the rings through the beauty of our materials and technology, we bring Vorsprung durch Technik to life in an entirely new way.”
By fusing the energy and iconic sounds of motorsport with Audi’s distinctive design cues, the campaign reflects what makes Audi Performance cars special and beloved: a refined, understated, yet subtly aggressive approach to performance.
The work is designed to engage Sky Sports F1 fans and Sky Sports viewers who appreciate cutting-edge engineering and cinematic storytelling, while also reinforcing Audi’s RS credentials and future in F1 to a wider automotive and motorsport community. Media planning was handled by PHD.
“We wanted to give the Audi rings a fresh perspective, turning them into living, breathing expressions of performance and precision,” said Liam Thomas, Head of Design at BBH. “We used CGI to explore every microscopic detail and choreograph them with sound and light to create something truly immersive. This work is a testament to the power of true collaboration between design, craft and storytelling, and we're grateful to both Audi and our partners Future Deluxe for helping execute our vision.”
The creative execution, brought to life entirely in CGI, showcases every detail with hyper-realistic precision. Each ident begins as an abstract, cinematic sequence of engineering components, gradually revealing the iconic Audi rings. The visuals are paired with immersive sound design that blends motorsport audio cues, mechanical sound effects, and cinematic music, creating a visceral, emotive, and unmistakably Audi experience.
