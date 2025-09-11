Audi Creates Its Engine Symphony

Audi is leveraging its legacy of design and engineering to strike a different note. To celebrate the end of the summer season of classical music concerts, the new campaign Engine Symphony from BBH translates the intricate sound of Audiʼs RS models accelerating into sheet music. The latest OOH ditches the usual high-speed car shots for something far more subtle and sophisticated: musical scores.

The work zags against the well-worn rules of auto advertising as Audi celebrates its performance models by paying attention to the intricate and unseen details that lie beneath the surface.

For many Audi owners, the sensory driving experiences of driving a car – especially the sound of a high-end performance engine being revved – are emotionally much more resonant and are the reason why these audiences choose a brand like Audi.