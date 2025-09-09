Burger King Enlists Gordon Ramsay
The campaign, created by BBH, launches its new Wagyu burger with the iconic chef
09 September 2025
Burger King UK is flipping the script on celebrity endorsements with a new campaign, ‘Not Made By Gordon’.
Born out of a desire to highlight Burger King’s quality credentials, the campaign playfully showcases the chef's humorous (and ultimately failed) attempts to get involved with Burger King's creation. Forget your typical chef-approved partnership; this campaign is all about Ramsay being consistently kept out of the kitchen. It's a bold move that sends a clear message: the burger is so damn good, it tastes like it could have been made by a world-class chef.
The integrated campaign produced by BBH in-house production company, Black Sheep Studios, features films directed by Artur Wolgers and out-of-home photography by Mark Peckmezian, which follow Ramsay on his comical quest for inclusion. While the films show Ramsay's mission to make the burger, the OOH executions hero the burger itself, with a longing Ramsay just out of frame - a tantalizing tease of what could have been.
Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes said: “When you're so confident in your product, you hire a celeb chef just to tell the world they had nothing to do with it. That's pure Burger King.”
Katie Evans, CMO of Burger King UK adds: “We’re celebrating the launch of our most gourmet burger yet, The Wagyu. So good you’d think a certain world renowned chef had made it, but he didn’t. Sorry Gordon.”
Walk in Media handled media-buying; the campaign will run across TV, print, out of home and radio.
Credits:
Campaign title: Not Made By Gordon
Burger King CMO: Katie Evans
Burger King Head of Brand and Communications: Suzi Hoy
Burger King Senior Brand Manager: Matthew Moran
Burger King Brand Manager: Lisa Chen
Advertising agency: BBH
CCO: Alex Grieve
Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada Guimarães
Creative director: Lawrence Bushell
Creative - Copywriter: Katy David
Creative - Art director: Simran Sidhu
Planner/s: Arabella Saunders
Senior Account Director: Louis Haskell
Account manager: Charlie Morgan
Agency Senior Film Producer: Michael Hanney
Agency Producer: Zoe Lynch
Agency assistant film producer: Peter Wiltshire
Agency print producer: Lauren Daniels
Head of Design: Liam Thomas
Designers: Keiti Collins, Adam Buckland
Media agency: Walk in Media
Production Company: Black Sheep Studios
Director: Artur Wolgers
DOP Johan Palm
Food Director: Paul Butterworth
Food DOP Henry Gill
EP Faye Rizza
Producer: Ethan McDowell
Editor/s: Rachael Spann @ Shift Post
Post-production company: Creative Outpost
Post-production producer: Andy Salem
Grade: Creative Outpost
Colourist: Alexandre Nerzic
Sound studio: 750mph
Sound engineer: Sam Ashwell
Photographer: Mark Peckmezian
Flame artist: Tim Davies
Executive Producer: Caroline McNulty
Retouching Project Managers: Connor Farrow-Guy and Ella Clayton
Senior Creative Retoucher: Simon Goold
Creative Retoucher: Jeremy Martin
BBH Studios: Nigel Pullum, Toni Polain, Jon Ralfs, Ish Schein