Burger King Enlists Gordon Ramsay

The integrated campaign produced by BBH in-house production company, Black Sheep Studios, features films directed by Artur Wolgers and out-of-home photography by Mark Peckmezian, which follow Ramsay on his comical quest for inclusion. While the films show Ramsay's mission to make the burger, the OOH executions hero the burger itself, with a longing Ramsay just out of frame - a tantalizing tease of what could have been.

Felipe Serradourada Guimaraes said: “When you're so confident in your product, you hire a celeb chef just to tell the world they had nothing to do with it. That's pure Burger King.”

Katie Evans, CMO of Burger King UK adds: “We’re celebrating the launch of our most gourmet burger yet, The Wagyu. So good you’d think a certain world renowned chef had made it, but he didn’t. Sorry Gordon.”

Walk in Media handled media-buying; the campaign will run across TV, print, out of home and radio.

