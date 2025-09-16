F&F pics

BBH Styles It Out For F&F

The retailer shares its latest autumnal campaign

By Creative Salon

16 September 2025

F&F is proving its style credentials and stepping away from supermarket fashion clichés in its latest 'Style It Out' campaign, created by BBH. The campaign builds on the momentum of the initial launch earlier this year and showcases the brand's latest Autumn/Winter collection.

The campaign sees the return of legendary photographer and Emmy-winning filmmaker Alex Prager to direct the new spots. Known for her distinctive cinematic style, Prager injects a new energy and attitude into the brand, transforming everyday mishaps into stylish, iconic moments.

The 'Style It Out' platform is grounded in the relatable truth that life is full of awkward and messy situations. Instead of focusing on over-the-top confidence, the campaign champions composure, showing how F&F fashion and homewares can help people navigate life’s little challenges with style.

A leaky ceiling. An awkward moment in an elevator. A car breaking down. Kids going wild with crayons. These relatable scenarios all turn chaos into chic.

The integrated campaign is designed to appeal to F&F's core audience of women aged 35+, while also attracting a new generation of shoppers between 25 and 35. 

Felipe Serradourada Guimarães, BBH London ECD, said: “Another installment of Style It Out for F&F. A simple idea that keeps getting better with every execution. F&F is making the high street look like the catwalk.” 

Rachel Nooney, F&F brand and marketing director added: “This second campaign under our F&F brand platform ‘Style It Out’ continues to highlight the style and quality that is synonymous with the brand. These stunning films and stills showcase our ranges across F&F fashion and home lifestyle fused with real-life moments that our customers relate to.”
The campaign will run across TVC, VOD, OOH, print, social, radio, and digital channels in the UK and Ireland, for two months, media handled by EssenceMediaCom.

Credits

Campaign title: Style It Out

Advertising agency: BBH London

Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada GuimarãesCreative director: Uche Ezugwu

Creatives: Ash Hamilton / Sara Sutherland / Zoe Stott

Designer: Phoebe Kenny

Planner/s: Saskia Jones / Gina Schreuder / Tom Papaloizou

Business Lead: Sian Richards

Senior Account Director: Celia Taylor

Account Managers: Sheryce Brown / Holly Errington

Agency film producer: Victoria Doran

Agency print producer: Sarah Tooley

Media agency: Essence Mediacom

Production company: Arts & Sciences

Director and Photographer: Alex Prager

DOP: Lasse Frank

Arts & Sciences, Managing Director - James Bland

Arts & Sciences, Executive Producer - John Benson

Producer: Lauren Highman

Production Designer: Joseph Bennett

Editor/s: Darren Baldwin

Post-production company: Black Kite

Post-production producer: Dale Heron and Hazel Gibson

VFX Lead: Declan Andrews

VFX Supervisor: Declan Andrews

Post-production company: Black Kite

Grade: Black Kite

Colourist: George K

Sound studio: 750

Sound engineer: Sam Ashwell & Lucas Trigg

Drip Music Track: Hayling by FC Kahuna (feat Hafdis Huld)

Lift Music Track: Mind your own Business by Automatic

Music supervisor: Hywel Evans

Music company: Black Sheep Music

Client credits:

Interim Marketing Director Clothing and Home: Rachel Nooney

Head of Brand & Comms, Clothing: Sarah Atkins

Marketing Manager, Home: Megan Middleton

Marketing Manager, Clothing: Sam O’Neil

