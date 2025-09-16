BBH Styles It Out For F&F
The retailer shares its latest autumnal campaign
16 September 2025
F&F is proving its style credentials and stepping away from supermarket fashion clichés in its latest 'Style It Out' campaign, created by BBH. The campaign builds on the momentum of the initial launch earlier this year and showcases the brand's latest Autumn/Winter collection.
The campaign sees the return of legendary photographer and Emmy-winning filmmaker Alex Prager to direct the new spots. Known for her distinctive cinematic style, Prager injects a new energy and attitude into the brand, transforming everyday mishaps into stylish, iconic moments.
The 'Style It Out' platform is grounded in the relatable truth that life is full of awkward and messy situations. Instead of focusing on over-the-top confidence, the campaign champions composure, showing how F&F fashion and homewares can help people navigate life’s little challenges with style.
1/3
2/3
3/3
A leaky ceiling. An awkward moment in an elevator. A car breaking down. Kids going wild with crayons. These relatable scenarios all turn chaos into chic.
The integrated campaign is designed to appeal to F&F's core audience of women aged 35+, while also attracting a new generation of shoppers between 25 and 35.
Felipe Serradourada Guimarães, BBH London ECD, said: “Another installment of Style It Out for F&F. A simple idea that keeps getting better with every execution. F&F is making the high street look like the catwalk.”
Rachel Nooney, F&F brand and marketing director added: “This second campaign under our F&F brand platform ‘Style It Out’ continues to highlight the style and quality that is synonymous with the brand. These stunning films and stills showcase our ranges across F&F fashion and home lifestyle fused with real-life moments that our customers relate to.”
The campaign will run across TVC, VOD, OOH, print, social, radio, and digital channels in the UK and Ireland, for two months, media handled by EssenceMediaCom.
Credits
Campaign title: Style It Out
Advertising agency: BBH London
Executive creative director: Felipe Serradourada GuimarãesCreative director: Uche Ezugwu
Creatives: Ash Hamilton / Sara Sutherland / Zoe Stott
Designer: Phoebe Kenny
Planner/s: Saskia Jones / Gina Schreuder / Tom Papaloizou
Business Lead: Sian Richards
Senior Account Director: Celia Taylor
Account Managers: Sheryce Brown / Holly Errington
Agency film producer: Victoria Doran
Agency print producer: Sarah Tooley
Media agency: Essence Mediacom
Production company: Arts & Sciences
Director and Photographer: Alex Prager
DOP: Lasse Frank
Arts & Sciences, Managing Director - James Bland
Arts & Sciences, Executive Producer - John Benson
Producer: Lauren Highman
Production Designer: Joseph Bennett
Editor/s: Darren Baldwin
Post-production company: Black Kite
Post-production producer: Dale Heron and Hazel Gibson
VFX Lead: Declan Andrews
VFX Supervisor: Declan Andrews
Post-production company: Black Kite
Grade: Black Kite
Colourist: George K
Sound studio: 750
Sound engineer: Sam Ashwell & Lucas Trigg
Drip Music Track: Hayling by FC Kahuna (feat Hafdis Huld)
Lift Music Track: Mind your own Business by Automatic
Music supervisor: Hywel Evans
Music company: Black Sheep Music
Client credits:
Interim Marketing Director Clothing and Home: Rachel Nooney
Head of Brand & Comms, Clothing: Sarah Atkins
Marketing Manager, Home: Megan Middleton
Marketing Manager, Clothing: Sam O’Neil