Audi Blends The Road With The Runway

Its latest with BBH challenges the norms of automotive advertising

By Creative Salon

23 September 2025

Audi is challenging the conventions of automotive advertising with its latest campaign, Audi Car Couture. Created by BBH and timed to run during one of the most important moments in the fashion calendar, the campaign isn't about traditional glossy car shots, but a sophisticated nod to the craftsmanship that connects high performance with high fashion.

By reimagining Audi parts as a flat lay dressmaking pattern, the campaign highlights Audi’s design credentials, doubling down on craftsmanship, innovation and performance. Illustrator James Carey worked with a professional pattern cutter to create the execution. This is the latest example of Audi showing how to stand out in cultural moments in ways that zag against what you’d expect from an automotive brand, while leading conversations on design and style.

Targeting a luxury, design-conscious audience, the Audi campaign aims to drive desire for the brand and reinforce its philosophy of Vorsprung durch Technik.

Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director added: “Audi and Fashion share many principles. One of them is great design. With this campaign, we wanted to show Audi in a completely unexpected way, bringing the precision and craftsmanship of their engineering into the world of fashion.”

The campaign will be featured in contextual Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising in London. Media planning was handled by PHD.

Campaign title: Audi Car Couture.

Advertising agency: BBH

Client: Audi UK

CCO: Alex Grieve

Executive Creative Director: Felipe Guimaraes Creative Director: Uche Ezugwu

Creatives: Lucy Johnstone and Grace Chambers

CSO: Will Lion

Senior Strategist: Christina Shutti Client

Managing Director: Bobbie Gannon

Business Lead: Philip Mattinson Account Director: Georgia Rayner

Art Producer: Lauren Daniels

Illustrator: James Carey

Designer: James Bush

Studio Manager: Toni Polain

Artworker: Jon Ralfs

Retoucher: Simon Goold

Supply: Paul Floyd

Marketing & Digital Director at Audi UK: Tony Moore

Head of Brand & Performance Marketing at Audi UK: Kristy Venables

Brand Marketing Manager at Audi UK: Laura Brennan

Brand Communications Manager at Audi UK: Verity Archer

Performance Marketing Manager at Audi UK: Ed Courtenay

Media agency: PHD

Media planner/s: Hannah Loe, Tessa Harding, Jana Cornish

