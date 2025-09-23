Audi Blends The Road With The Runway
Its latest with BBH challenges the norms of automotive advertising
23 September 2025
Audi is challenging the conventions of automotive advertising with its latest campaign, Audi Car Couture. Created by BBH and timed to run during one of the most important moments in the fashion calendar, the campaign isn't about traditional glossy car shots, but a sophisticated nod to the craftsmanship that connects high performance with high fashion.
By reimagining Audi parts as a flat lay dressmaking pattern, the campaign highlights Audi’s design credentials, doubling down on craftsmanship, innovation and performance. Illustrator James Carey worked with a professional pattern cutter to create the execution. This is the latest example of Audi showing how to stand out in cultural moments in ways that zag against what you’d expect from an automotive brand, while leading conversations on design and style.
Targeting a luxury, design-conscious audience, the Audi campaign aims to drive desire for the brand and reinforce its philosophy of Vorsprung durch Technik.
Uche Ezugwu, Creative Director added: “Audi and Fashion share many principles. One of them is great design. With this campaign, we wanted to show Audi in a completely unexpected way, bringing the precision and craftsmanship of their engineering into the world of fashion.”
The campaign will be featured in contextual Digital Out-of-Home (DOOH) advertising in London. Media planning was handled by PHD.
