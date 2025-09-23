Audi Blends The Road With The Runway

Audi is challenging the conventions of automotive advertising with its latest campaign, Audi Car Couture. Created by BBH and timed to run during one of the most important moments in the fashion calendar, the campaign isn't about traditional glossy car shots, but a sophisticated nod to the craftsmanship that connects high performance with high fashion.

By reimagining Audi parts as a flat lay dressmaking pattern, the campaign highlights Audi’s design credentials, doubling down on craftsmanship, innovation and performance. Illustrator James Carey worked with a professional pattern cutter to create the execution. This is the latest example of Audi showing how to stand out in cultural moments in ways that zag against what you’d expect from an automotive brand, while leading conversations on design and style.