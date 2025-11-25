'It's Pixel, Actually'
Google Pixel shares Love Actually inspired spot created with WPP Media Futures Group
25 November 2025
Google Pixel today unveils ‘It’s Pixel, actually’, a new social campaign that aims to capture the hearts of the nation this festive ad season, by masterfully tapping into the enduring cultural phenomenon of Universal Pictures and Working Title’s celebrated Christmas classic, Love Actually.
Starring original cast members Thomas Brodie-Sangster, who played lovestruck lad Sam in the film, and Martine McCutcheon, who played Natalie, the Prime Minister’s secret crush, the creative draws inspiration from some of the film’s most famed scenes to showcase the cinematic capabilities of the Google Pixel 10, particularly its innovative Pro Res Zoom technology.
Developed in partnership with WPP Media Futures Group and Universal Products & Experiences, the work aims to connect with audiences through a fresh, shareable, and emotionally resonant take on a modern festive classic.
Iconic Moments Through A Modern Lens
The 'It’s Pixel, actually' content sees Brodie-Sangster make reference to his much-loved bench scene and other fan favourites. Each moment is expertly captured to showcase how the Pixel 10’s advanced camera technology empowers anyone to achieve cinematic detail and festive magic in equal measure.
In a playful nod to the classic film, the creative also draws inspiration from some of its most memorable moments - from the school concert’s drum solo to the beloved lobster costume scene - celebrating the humour, warmth and cultural legacy that have made Love Actually a seasonal touchstone.
The social campaign follows new Google Search Trends data highlighting that Love Actually is the most searched Christmas film in UK history.
VP of Marketing at Google UK, Eileen Mannion said: “The festive advertising season is all about evoking emotion and capturing attention. With ‘It’s Pixel, actually’, we’ve used the magic from one of the UK’s most beloved holiday films to show how the Google Pixel 10 helps anyone capture truly cinematic moments. It’s a perfect blend of nostalgia, innovation and pure festive joy.”
The social campaign will run across Social, Digital and SVOD in the UK and US. It will feature a long-form film and different cutdown assets, supported by PR, social, and influencer activations throughout late November and December.
Credits
