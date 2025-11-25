Iconic Moments Through A Modern Lens

The 'It’s Pixel, actually' content sees Brodie-Sangster make reference to his much-loved bench scene and other fan favourites. Each moment is expertly captured to showcase how the Pixel 10’s advanced camera technology empowers anyone to achieve cinematic detail and festive magic in equal measure.

In a playful nod to the classic film, the creative also draws inspiration from some of its most memorable moments - from the school concert’s drum solo to the beloved lobster costume scene - celebrating the humour, warmth and cultural legacy that have made Love Actually a seasonal touchstone.

The social campaign follows new Google Search Trends data highlighting that Love Actually is the most searched Christmas film in UK history.

VP of Marketing at Google UK, Eileen Mannion said: “The festive advertising season is all about evoking emotion and capturing attention. With ‘It’s Pixel, actually’, we’ve used the magic from one of the UK’s most beloved holiday films to show how the Google Pixel 10 helps anyone capture truly cinematic moments. It’s a perfect blend of nostalgia, innovation and pure festive joy.”

The social campaign will run across Social, Digital and SVOD in the UK and US. It will feature a long-form film and different cutdown assets, supported by PR, social, and influencer activations throughout late November and December.

Credits

