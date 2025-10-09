Google Workspace Supports Growing Businesses

Today, Google launches a major new integrated campaign for its productivity and collaboration platform, Google Workspace. The campaign ‘10 Stories’ showcases how AI-powered tools like Google Workspace with Gemini are helping small businesses across Britain grow.

The campaign is part of Google’s wider commitment to the UK economy and its ambition to equip the nation with essential digital skills. Aimed at entrepreneurs, business decision-makers and small-medium business owners, the eight-week campaign seeks to increase awareness of Google Workspace and showcase its role in unlocking productivity and creativity through AI.

At the heart of the campaign are a series of ten documentary-style films capturing the stories of Google Workspace customers from across Britain. Each of the businesses featured share how Google Workspace with Gemini helps them fly through daily admin, freeing them up to focus on what really matters: growing their business.