Walkers Celebrates The Nation's Flavourites

Walkers and creative agency of record VCCP have today launched a new integrated campaign, ‘Everyone has a Flavourite’, bringing Walkers' iconic flavours and distinctive brand assets to life across a series of twelve high-impact visuals.

The new campaign is the first step in a bold new creative direction that puts Walkers’ most distinctive brand assets and playful use of its logo back at the heart of its marketing.

‘Everyone has a Flavourite’ is a celebration of the full Walkers range - ten iconic flavours alongside two brand new flavours, Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken - showcased through striking visual executions that hero Walkers’ logo and iconic design language, while putting crisp lovers' favourites front and centre. The playful new campaign acknowledges the range of iconic flavours on offer and that whilst everyone has a ‘flavourite’, not every flavour is for everyone.

Running from today, the campaign will run nationwide, spanning 6 sheets, 48 sheets and digital out of home, including landmark sites like Clapham Colossus and The Cube at Flannels on Oxford Street - chosen for their scale and impact to showcase the full range of Walkers’ iconic flavours in an unmissable fashion.The campaign is supported by dynamic assets across social and digital video platforms including YouTube, Meta, TikTok and a 10” TVC.