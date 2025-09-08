Walkers Flavourite

Walkers Celebrates The Nation's Flavourites

By VCCP, the integrated campaign celebrates some of its most iconic flavours

By Creative Salon

08 September 2025

Walkers and creative agency of record VCCP have today launched a new integrated campaign, ‘Everyone has a Flavourite’, bringing Walkers' iconic flavours and distinctive brand assets to life across a series of twelve high-impact visuals.

The new campaign is the first step in a bold new creative direction that puts Walkers’ most distinctive brand assets and playful use of its logo back at the heart of its marketing.

Everyone has a Flavourite’ is a celebration of the full Walkers range - ten iconic flavours alongside two brand new flavours, Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken - showcased through striking visual executions that hero Walkers’ logo and iconic design language, while putting crisp lovers' favourites front and centre. The playful new campaign acknowledges the range of iconic flavours on offer and that whilst everyone has a ‘flavourite’, not every flavour is for everyone.

Running from today, the campaign will run nationwide, spanning 6 sheets, 48 sheets and digital out of home, including landmark sites like Clapham Colossus and The Cube at Flannels on Oxford Street - chosen for their scale and impact to showcase the full range of Walkers’ iconic flavours in an unmissable fashion.The campaign is supported by dynamic assets across social and digital video platforms including YouTube, Meta, TikTok and a 10” TVC.

The striking posters playfully reconstruct Walkers’ distinctive brand assets using real crisp ingredients and textures, with bold colourways heroing the assets that have  always made Walkers unmistakable. Each execution nods to a specific flavour - from Cheese and Onion to Prawn Cocktail - while putting the iconic Walkers logo centre stage.

  • Walkers Everyone has a Flavourite

    1/2

  • Walkers Everyone has a Flavourite 2

    2/2

Production was led by Bailey Wade, while VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear oversaw IAP static production, as well as OOH design and post-production. Photography was led by Scott Grummett, with retouching by Stanleys. Media was handled by OMD.

Wayne Newton, Senior Marketing Director at Walkers, said: “With so much choice in the snacking aisle today, we wanted to remind people that nothing beats the taste of their favourite Walkers crisps. This campaign puts that flavour - and our most distinctive brand assets - front and centre in a way that feels bold, confident and unmistakably Walkers - and is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand.”

Mark Orbine, Executive Creative Director at VCCP added “This work celebrates something that feels universal - everyone has their favourite flavour. By bringing Walkers’ most distinctive assets - especially its iconic logo - to life in such a visually striking way, we’re showing just how much Walkers is embedded in the fabric of the nation.”

The integrated campaign launches today across TV, VOD, D/OOH, Digital and Social with media planning and buying led by OMD UK.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Walkers Flavour

ADVERTISER: Walkers

UK CMO: Fernando Kahane

SENIOR MARKETING DIRECTOR: Wayne Newton

HEAD OF MARKETING WALKERS CRISPS: Stephanie Herbert

BRAND MANAGERS: Holly Delport & Chloe Kippax-Chui

UK MEDIA STRATEGY LEAD: Harry Drakes

TCP LEAD: Alex Ladyman

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Mark Orbine

ASSOCIATE CREATIVE DIRECTORS: Chris Willis & Paul Kocur

MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTORS: Patrick Bolton & Amirah Hajat

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Mollie O’Sullivan

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Richard Harriford

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Rebecca Pinn

PLANNER: Percy Fagent


PRODUCTION COMPANY: Bailey Wade

PHOTOGRAPHER: Scott Grummett

BAILEY WADE PARTNER & AGENT: Tom Wade 

SENIOR PRODUCER: Luisa Vasques

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Brad Willis

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Rebecca Hunnybun

AV PRODUCERS: Oona Webster Jones & Rosie Good

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear 

SENIOR POST PRODUCER: Jame Ketterer 

EDITOR: Waheed Iqbal

ARTLAB MANAGERS: Dan Datson & Kay Moore-May 

SENIOR ARTWORKER: Liam Leal & Vlad Stolyarov 

DESIGNERS: Leila Amin, Tom Loach & Adam Edwards

BROADCAST AFFAIRS: Lucy Greenway & Julia Matthews


DIGITAL: Bernadette 

PRODUCER: Ravi Patel 

CREATIVE DIRECTOR & HEAD OF 3D: Jon Bancroft 

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Gilles Bestley

SENIOR MOTION DESIGNER: Andy Potts 

RETOUCHING: Stanleys Post

RETOUCHERS: Joana Saramago & Phil Bedford 

PRODUCERS: Paul Stokoe, Sam Redwood 

MEDIA: OMD

STRATEGY PARTNER: Grant Beckley

EXECUTIVE BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Dan North-Walker

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Amber Bray

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Esme French

TALON CLIENT DIRECTORS: Isobel Savage & Millie Tipple

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.