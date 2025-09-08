Walkers Celebrates The Nation's Flavourites
By VCCP, the integrated campaign celebrates some of its most iconic flavours
08 September 2025
Walkers and creative agency of record VCCP have today launched a new integrated campaign, ‘Everyone has a Flavourite’, bringing Walkers' iconic flavours and distinctive brand assets to life across a series of twelve high-impact visuals.
The new campaign is the first step in a bold new creative direction that puts Walkers’ most distinctive brand assets and playful use of its logo back at the heart of its marketing.
‘Everyone has a Flavourite’ is a celebration of the full Walkers range - ten iconic flavours alongside two brand new flavours, Sticky Teriyaki and Masala Chicken - showcased through striking visual executions that hero Walkers’ logo and iconic design language, while putting crisp lovers' favourites front and centre. The playful new campaign acknowledges the range of iconic flavours on offer and that whilst everyone has a ‘flavourite’, not every flavour is for everyone.
Running from today, the campaign will run nationwide, spanning 6 sheets, 48 sheets and digital out of home, including landmark sites like Clapham Colossus and The Cube at Flannels on Oxford Street - chosen for their scale and impact to showcase the full range of Walkers’ iconic flavours in an unmissable fashion.The campaign is supported by dynamic assets across social and digital video platforms including YouTube, Meta, TikTok and a 10” TVC.
The striking posters playfully reconstruct Walkers’ distinctive brand assets using real crisp ingredients and textures, with bold colourways heroing the assets that have always made Walkers unmistakable. Each execution nods to a specific flavour - from Cheese and Onion to Prawn Cocktail - while putting the iconic Walkers logo centre stage.
Production was led by Bailey Wade, while VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear oversaw IAP static production, as well as OOH design and post-production. Photography was led by Scott Grummett, with retouching by Stanleys. Media was handled by OMD.
Wayne Newton, Senior Marketing Director at Walkers, said: “With so much choice in the snacking aisle today, we wanted to remind people that nothing beats the taste of their favourite Walkers crisps. This campaign puts that flavour - and our most distinctive brand assets - front and centre in a way that feels bold, confident and unmistakably Walkers - and is just the beginning of an exciting new chapter for the brand.”
Mark Orbine, Executive Creative Director at VCCP added “This work celebrates something that feels universal - everyone has their favourite flavour. By bringing Walkers’ most distinctive assets - especially its iconic logo - to life in such a visually striking way, we’re showing just how much Walkers is embedded in the fabric of the nation.”
The integrated campaign launches today across TV, VOD, D/OOH, Digital and Social with media planning and buying led by OMD UK.
