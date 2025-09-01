'That's So Primark' - Retailer Releases First TV Campaign

Primark launches a bold new campaign celebrating the power of great denim without the premium price tag, ‘In Denim We Can’. Created by global creative agency of record VCCP, the campaign is the first expression of Primark’s new brand platform ‘That’s So Primark’ in the UK.

‘In Denim We Can’ positions Primark as the go-to for great quality, stylish denim at incredible value this Autumn: from classic fits to on-trend tops, Primark’s new Autumn/Winter 25 collection starts from just £12. Rooted in the insight that the right pair of jeans has the power to transform your mood - and what you feel capable of - ‘In Denim We Can’ is a celebration of the fact that at Primark, you don't need to pay premium prices to get your hands on denim that makes you feel ready to take on anything the day might throw your way.

Building on the brand’s strong social-first, influencer-led strategy, this market-first fully-integrated campaign extends into mass-reach platforms such as TV, out-of-home, in-store, transport wraps and digital.

It kicks off confidently with a hero film - Primark’s first ever UK TV spot. Directed by Grammy award-winning filmmaker Nadia Marquard Otzen through Academy Films, the spot was choreographed by acclaimed movement director Ryan Heffington. Set to a 1979 cover of ‘I Heard It Through The Grapevine’, by London-based, women-only 70s punk band The Slits, shows women dressed in Primark denim moving through their morning routine: waking up, brushing their teeth, getting dressed, leaving their homes and making their way across the city - moving with power, freedom and confidence. The result is a dynamic, dance-led visual celebration of the spirit you feel when denim fits just right: strength, resilience, and freedom of movement.