O2 Powers Surprise Music Gig

This exclusive event coincides with the launch of Priority’s new partnership with Sofar Sounds, where Priority members will be able to access 2-for-1 tickets to future Sofar Sounds gigs saving them approximately £26 per gig – a perfect activity to do for a date night, a catch-up with friends, or a family outing. Tickets to a variety of upcoming Sofar Sounds gig will be available via the Priority app from now until 19 October 2025.

Mercury Prize-nominated, Kojey Radical reflected on the experience, saying: “It was really special playing a gig in such a unique, remote area to an intimate crowd and also to share some new music from my upcoming album ‘Don't look down with you’. Thanks to those for travelling all the way for this.”

Christian Hindennach, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Media O2, commented: “Music is part of O2’s DNA, so we’re always looking for new ways to offer our customers unmissable live experiences and bring them closer to the action. Whether it’s providing 48-hour Priority access to tickets, the opportunity to enjoy unforgettable meet-and-greet experiences or great value rewards like 2-for-1 tickets to Sofar Sounds gigs, we want to make live entertainment even more accessible and memorable for all of our customers to enjoy."

Dave Masterman, Executive Creative Director at VCCP, said: “Our ambition with O2 is always to create experiences that go beyond traditional campaigns and live at the heart of culture. Working in partnership with MG OMD and Sofar Sounds, we were able to showcase the power of O2’s network in one of the UK’s most remote areas and simultaneously bring that magic to Outernet London. It’s a brilliant demonstration of creativity, technology and partnership coming together to deliver something truly memorable."

Priority is O2’s way of saying thanks to its customers and is available exclusively to those with an O2 mobile plan or Virgin Media broadband services. In addition to early ticket access to events at The O2, the O2 Academy network and other popular venues across the UK, Priority members can benefit from free bag drop, queue jump, cloakroom services, phone charging, VIP hospitality and discounts on merchandise.

