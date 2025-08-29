Elephant Charges To The City In Virgin Media's Latest

Virgin Media O2 launches the fourth chapter of its ‘To Better and Beyond’ campaign, ‘Trunk Trucker’ - a bold, integrated campaign from creative agency of record VCCP, designed to spotlight Virgin Media’s TV and entertainment service.

Building on the success of previous campaigns ‘Highland Rider’, ‘Goat Glider’ and ‘Walrus Whizzer’, the new creative shifts focus from broadband to entertainment, showcasing that Virgin Media offers a world-class selection of programming - including TNT Sports, Sky Sports, Sky Cinema, Disney+ and Netflix.