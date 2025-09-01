Allywn Reignites The Magic In Lotto

The 30” film shows real Lotto winners Sarah, Gary, Chris and Geraldine, whose everyday lives are touched by the return of the celestial gold hand reimagined for modern Britain, first introduced in Lotto’s 1994 launch. Sweeping across familiar British settings while dropping into real relatable conversations where we see cynics and optimists light-heartedly bounce off each other, acting as a reminder to viewers that anyone can experience Lotto’s life-changing magic, but only if you buy a ticket.

With media planning and buying by Hearts & Science, the new campaign has a peak Coronation Street spot on 1 st September, and will initially run across VOD, large format out-of-home, social media and national print including cover wraps. VCCP’s content creation studio Girl&Bear also produced elements of the integrated campaign, including design.

Steve Parkinson, Brand and Marketing Director at Allwyn UK, said: “Lotto has always been the nation’s game, but with new entrants and innovations in the market, it was time to remind people of the magic. ‘It Could Be You’ is a bold, confident platform that brings back one of our most distinctive brand assets for a new era, while celebrating the real people and real stories that make Lotto special.

“ When we looked at category leadership behaviour, we realised there was a confident opportunity for Lotto to use the best of what already exists within The National Lottery. In this current resurgence period of 90s/00s nostalgia settling an unsettled nation, we believe we have found magical and unique brand ingredients to strengthen our story and bring a whole new audience into the game.”

Simon Connor, Creative Director at VCCP, added: “The world has become too rational and logical. We are bogged down in customer reviews, xG, calorie counting and comparison sites. What happened to all of the magic? The what if? What if we all believed again? After all, it could be you.”

Rebecca Burke, Managing Partner at Hearts & Science, said: “‘It Could Be You’ offers a perfect platform for media to bring to life Lotto’s new brand identity and it’s continued stature as a British icon. The launch will see media activation demonstrate to audiences, both existing and new, the magic and hope that Lotto brings, elevating the point that if you believe, then it really could be you.”

Credits:

