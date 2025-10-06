O2 Near or Far

O2 Expands Its 'Near or Far' Promise

It continues to celebrate the power of connection, no matter where you are

By Creative Salon

06 October 2025

O2 has expanded its recent ‘Near or Far’ campaign which launched last month, to further demonstrate its omnipresent network coverage.

This week, O2 has taken an unconventional approach and has created a campaign that is everywhere - including rural and unexpected locations with strong O2 network coverage.

From advertising on the side of sheep, to golf balls lost in the rough, the campaign aims to highlight surprising places all over the country where you can find O2's network.

Credits:
Campaign: Near or Far

CLIENT: O2 

DIRECTOR OF BRAND & MARKETING: Rachel Swift 

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Valcarcel 

HEAD OF CAMPAIGNS: Johnny Winn 

SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGERS: Ben Jobson & Ella Hassall

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP 

CHIEF CREATIVE OFFICERS: Jonathan Parker & Chris Birch 

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: David Masterman 

ART DIRECTOR & COPYWRITER: Lance Boreham & Tom Dyson 

JUNIOR CREATIVES: Riley Knox & Lewis D’Rozario

MANAGING PARTNER: Olivia Packshaw 

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Alistair Nichols 

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Charlotte Allcock

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Aaron Kelly

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Lotte Jones 

JUNIOR PLANNER: Albie Redding

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear Studios

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Ali Power 

VIDEOGRAPHER: Ed Roe

PRODUCTION ASSISTANT: Sophie Davidson

POST PRODUCER: Nicola Haffenden

EDITOR: Jess Macleod


RETOUCHING: Stanley's post

