O2 Expands Its 'Near or Far' Promise
It continues to celebrate the power of connection, no matter where you are
06 October 2025
O2 has expanded its recent ‘Near or Far’ campaign which launched last month, to further demonstrate its omnipresent network coverage.
This week, O2 has taken an unconventional approach and has created a campaign that is everywhere - including rural and unexpected locations with strong O2 network coverage.
From advertising on the side of sheep, to golf balls lost in the rough, the campaign aims to highlight surprising places all over the country where you can find O2's network.
