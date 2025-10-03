O2 Celebrates England's Winning Red Roses

Off the back of the Red Roses becoming Rugby World Cup champions, O2 has unveiled a rework of its ‘England, meet England’ campaign to celebrate their victory.

In a social-first video, O2 teamed up with Lioness and well-documented Red Roses fan, Chloe Kelly, to reveal the new creative and introduce the nation to their latest sporting champions.

The video sees the beloved Lioness approach an O2 billboard with ‘England, meet England’ written over a picture of the Red Roses team. Building on the growing excitement surrounding women’s sport – and off the back of the Lioness’s epic Euros 2025 win this summer – Chloe rips away a layer of the billboard to reveal a message that has been there all along – ‘England, meet your champions’. The new creative is a bold statement of O2’s confidence in the Red Roses and highlights the joy and pride it has in standing side by side with them.