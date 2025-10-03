O2 Celebrates England's Winning Red Roses
The spot by VCCP sees Chloe Kelly spotlight the champions
03 October 2025
Off the back of the Red Roses becoming Rugby World Cup champions, O2 has unveiled a rework of its ‘England, meet England’ campaign to celebrate their victory.
In a social-first video, O2 teamed up with Lioness and well-documented Red Roses fan, Chloe Kelly, to reveal the new creative and introduce the nation to their latest sporting champions.
The video sees the beloved Lioness approach an O2 billboard with ‘England, meet England’ written over a picture of the Red Roses team. Building on the growing excitement surrounding women’s sport – and off the back of the Lioness’s epic Euros 2025 win this summer – Chloe rips away a layer of the billboard to reveal a message that has been there all along – ‘England, meet your champions’. The new creative is a bold statement of O2’s confidence in the Red Roses and highlights the joy and pride it has in standing side by side with them.
The video demonstrates the power we’re seeing in women’s sports right now, with Chloe metaphorically handing over the baton from one winning national team to another.
CREDITS:
Campaign: ‘England, meet your champions’
CLIENTS: O2
DIRECTOR OF PARTNERSHIPS AND SPONSORSHIP: Gareth Griffiths
MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Valcarcel
HEAD OF ADVERTISING AND CAMPAIGNS: Johnny Winn
HEAD OF SPORT: Marie Houlgate
HEAD OF SOCIAL, CONTENT & INFLUENCERS: Rachael Courtney
SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Nina Dubravec
CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Iona Murray-Spink
PARTNERSHIPS MANAGER - SPORT: Jamie Brown
SENIOR CONSULTANT - SPORT: Jessica White
SENIOR SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: Sophie Hack
PR: Olivia Mckee
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dave Masterman
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Nikki Lindman
CREATIVES: Jake Wiseman & James Ginn
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Kate Jackson
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Jamie Glazer
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Millie Stockford
PLANNING DIRECTOR: Lotte Jones
PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear Studios
INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Simon Keyworth
SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Pip Seymour-Judd
DIRECTOR: Ed Rosie
FILM MAKER: Farihah Chowdhury
POST PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear Post
POST PRODUCER: Heather Mooney
EDITOR: David Robb
SOUND DESIGN: Jungle Studios
DESIGN AND ARTWORK: Girl&Bear
DESIGN DIRECTOR: Lee Bodell
STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry
SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Toby Kadir
RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi
SPONSORSHIP AGENCY: MSQ Sport and Entertainment
MANAGING PARTNER: Kim Broadbent
CREATIVE PARTNER: Seth Jones
SENIOR CREATIVE: Issie Mandry
SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: George Williams
SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ade Ojigbo
SENIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Abby Ward
PLANNING AND BUYING AGENCY: MG OMD
MEDIA CLIENT BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Hollie Hambilton
CLIENT ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Nadia Murrell
SENIOR CLIENT EXECUTIVE: James Cameron
DIGITAL ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Miranda Roberts