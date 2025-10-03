O2 VCCP

O2 Celebrates England's Winning Red Roses

The spot by VCCP sees Chloe Kelly spotlight the champions

By Creative Salon

03 October 2025

Off the back of the Red Roses becoming Rugby World Cup champions, O2 has unveiled a rework of its ‘England, meet England’ campaign to celebrate their victory.

In a social-first video, O2 teamed up with Lioness and well-documented Red Roses fan, Chloe Kelly, to reveal the new creative and introduce the nation to their latest sporting champions.

The video sees the beloved Lioness approach an O2 billboard with ‘England, meet England’ written over a picture of the Red Roses team. Building on the growing excitement surrounding women’s sport – and off the back of the Lioness’s epic Euros 2025 win this summer – Chloe rips away a layer of the billboard to reveal a message that has been there all along – ‘England, meet your champions’. The new creative is a bold statement of O2’s confidence in the Red Roses and highlights the joy and pride it has in standing side by side with them.

The video demonstrates the power we’re seeing in women’s sports right now, with Chloe metaphorically handing over the baton from one winning national team to another.

CREDITS:

Campaign: ‘England, meet your champions’

CLIENTS: O2

DIRECTOR OF PARTNERSHIPS AND SPONSORSHIP: Gareth Griffiths

MARKETING DIRECTOR: Simon Valcarcel

HEAD OF ADVERTISING AND CAMPAIGNS: Johnny Winn

HEAD OF SPORT: Marie Houlgate

HEAD OF SOCIAL, CONTENT & INFLUENCERS: Rachael Courtney

SENIOR CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Nina Dubravec

CAMPAIGN MANAGER: Iona Murray-Spink

PARTNERSHIPS MANAGER - SPORT: Jamie Brown

SENIOR CONSULTANT - SPORT: Jessica White

SENIOR SOCIAL MEDIA MANAGER: Sophie Hack

PR: Olivia Mckee

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

EXECUTIVE CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Dave Masterman

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Nikki Lindman

CREATIVES: Jake Wiseman & James Ginn

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Kate Jackson

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Jamie Glazer

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Millie Stockford

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Lotte Jones

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Girl&Bear Studios

INTEGRATED PROJECT DIRECTOR: Simon Keyworth

SENIOR INTEGRATED CREATIVE PRODUCER: Pip Seymour-Judd

DIRECTOR: Ed Rosie

FILM MAKER: Farihah Chowdhury

POST PRODUCTION: Girl&Bear Post

POST PRODUCER: Heather Mooney

EDITOR: David Robb

SOUND DESIGN: Jungle Studios

DESIGN AND ARTWORK: Girl&Bear

DESIGN DIRECTOR: Lee Bodell

STUDIO MANAGER: James Perry

SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Toby Kadir

RESOURCE MANAGER: Yasmine Moridi

SPONSORSHIP AGENCY: MSQ Sport and Entertainment

MANAGING PARTNER: Kim Broadbent

CREATIVE PARTNER: Seth Jones

SENIOR CREATIVE: Issie Mandry

SENIOR ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: George Williams

SENIOR ACCOUNT MANAGER: Ade Ojigbo

SENIOR ACCOUNT EXECUTIVE: Abby Ward

PLANNING AND BUYING AGENCY: MG OMD

MEDIA CLIENT BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Hollie Hambilton

CLIENT ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Nadia Murrell

SENIOR CLIENT EXECUTIVE: James Cameron

DIGITAL ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Miranda Roberts

Share

LinkedIn iconx

Now read

Your Privacy

We use cookies to give you the best online experience. Please let us know if you agree to all of these cookies.