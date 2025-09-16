Co-op Funeralcare invites the nation to think about how to say goodbye

This is the first campaign for Co-op Funeralcare under the ‘Owned By You. Right By You.’ brand platform created by VCCP in 2024. Building on Co-op’s wider mission to reconnect people with the values of co-operation and membership, the work brings the funeral arm of the business into the same creative world as its Food and Masterbrand communications.

At the heart of the campaign is a 60” film titled ‘1 Brilliant Life’ which brings to life the extraordinary story of an ordinary woman, Iris, through real images footage and a narrative that unfolds through numbers. 1 woman. 85 years. 43 road trips. 0 green fingers… The device delivers huge emotional depth with clarity and warmth inviting viewers to reflect on what numbers and moments might tell the story of their own lives. With joy, honesty and a quiet sense of celebration the film aims to reframe the conversation around funerals not as something to be feared or ignored but embraced as a chance to own your goodbye.

The film was directed by Simon Ratigan through Rogue Films, in collaboration with VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear, who led the production of all assets across photography, social and print. An additional photography shoot for print assets was managed and produced by Girl&Bear who worked closely with the cast and creative team to source authentic ‘family’ photos to support the story.

Ayshea Elliott, Head of Marketing at Co-op Funeralcare said: "This campaign is all about helping to showcase that choice is at the heart of every funeral. ‘However you choose to say goodbye, we help you own it’ aims to reflect Co-op Funeralcare’s commitment to ensuring that every funeral wish is fulfilled, whether it’s a more traditional service or a vibrant, personalised farewell, whilst also providing bereaved families with the support they need.”

Rachel Morris, Creative Director at VCCP added: "We’re incredibly proud of this work. Funeralcare can often be viewed as a more difficult sector to advertise but we saw an opportunity to speak truthfully and beautifully about what it means to live and how we might want to say goodbye. ‘1 Brilliant Life’ is a celebration and Co-op Funeralcare is the perfect partner to help people own that moment in a way that’s right for them."

‘1 Brilliant Life’ launches nationwide today across TV, cinema, radio and digital platforms. Media planning and buying is led by Dentsu with additional support from ITG on retail and local production.

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: 1 Brilliant Life

CLIENT: Co-op Funeralcare

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

CCOs: Chris Birch & Jonny Parker

CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Rachel Morris

SENIOR CREATIVE: Jo Griffin & Ben Buswell

MANAGING DIRECTOR: Emma Whitmarsh

MANAGING PARTNER: Calli Louis

BUSINESS DIRECTOR: Gen Hole

ACCOUNT DIRECTOR: Ness Burns

ACCOUNT MANAGER: Harriet Wilkinson

HEAD OF PLANNING: Jenny Nichols

GROUP PLANNING DIRECTOR: Hannah Martin

PLANNING DIRECTOR: Ravi Matharu

CONTENT CREATION STUDIO: Girl&Bear

AGENCY PRODUCER: Sasha Oglanby

AGENCY TV PRODUCER: Laura Cooper

SENIOR DESIGNER: Tom Loach & Leila Amin

ARTLAB MANAGER: Sarah Phillip

SENIOR CREATIVE ARTWORKER: Giles Priscot

PRODUCTION COMPANY: Rogue Films

DIRECTOR: Simon Ratigan

EDITOR: Scott Cato @ The Quarry

POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: The Post Arm

POST PRODUCER: Sarah Antrobus

COLOURIST: Seamus O’Kane

AUDIO POST-PRODUCTION COMPANY: Jungle Sound

SOUND ENGINEER: Ben Leeves

PHOTOGRAPHER: Tom Harrison