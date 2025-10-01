Kwik Fit Goes Global In Latest OOH
The work by VCCP sees the brand bring to life its 20,000 mile guarantee - quite literally
01 October 2025
Leading automotive maintenance provider, Kwik Fit and its creative agency of record VCCP are back with another hilarious, borderline absurd campaign to bring to life Kwik Fit and Bridgestone’s Turanza 6’s 20,000 mile guarantee for all Season 6 tyres.
The latest campaign sees the brand appear in three locations across the globe that it would be ridiculous for a UK car maintenance brand to appear - a billboard in the historic Fort Stockton in Texas, an OOH spot on top of the bustling Shinjuku City in Tokyo, even an ad-van roaming around Sydney - each of which were chosen to highlight how far 20,000 miles from the UK could really get you. To prove that Kwik Fit always goes further than anyone else to make sure their customers drive away happy, the ads are live in markets where Kwik Fit doesn’t even exist as a brand.
The campaign aims to demonstrate the brand’s commitment to going beyond basic services - delivering an unfiltered, absurd idea that resonates with the brand’s honest commitment to have their customers ‘drive away happy everytime’.
1/3
2/3
3/3
The tongue-in-cheek campaign isn’t just a stunt - it’s further brought to life in a very ‘meta’ way: scenic photos of each of Sydney ‘out of place’ out-of-home can be seen in OOH sites across the UK, showing the nation just how far Kwik Fit will go to prove a point.
To drive home the idea, a livestream of a digital billboard in the small rural town of Marulan Australia will be shown at the Outernet in London - expect to see Kwik Fit’s out of context OOH rubbing shoulders with rolling hills, picturesque farmland and maybe even a kangaroo.
The UK OOH campaign was delivered by EssenceMediacom, while VCCP Media’s Creative Partnerships team working with Posterscope arranged the Texas, Australia and Tokyo placements and the livestream stunt on the Outernet. VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear oversaw the production of the integrated campaign.
Tom Gentle, Head of Retail Marketing at Kwik Fit said: “In a world of AI, CGI and fake ads, it was refreshing to create this as a real campaign, running Kwik Fit ads in markets Kwik Fit doesn’t even exist within, all with the aim of demonstrating that 20,000 miles is a really, really long way away - further than many people might think. As Kwik Fit aims to ensure their customers drive away happy every time, we wanted to bring this to life in a way only they could.”
Dipesh Mistry, Creative Director at VCCP added: “Getting the job done is one thing. Doing it over 20,000 miles is another. For our customers and for our wonderful clients, together we continue to push the work - Making sure everyone drives away happy every time.”
Credits:
CAMPAIGN TITLE: Kwik Fit's 20,000 Mile Tyre Guarantee
CLIENT: Kwik Fit
ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP
CREATIVE DIRECTOR: Tony Hector, Dipesh Mistry, Drew Haselhurst
CREATIVES: Kat Lwahas and Ed Rees
ACCOUNT LEAD: Joe Humphries
ACCOUNT MANAGER: Grace Munro
CREATIVE PRODUCER: Eleanor Hardy
STRATEGY LEAD: Harry Neale
POST PRODUCTION:
Stanley’s Post
CONTENT CREATION AGENCY: Girl&Bear
Senior Designer: Rob Churcher
ArtLab Manager: James Perry
Senior Creative Artworker: Jana Hajkova
VCCP Media:
Creative Partnerships lead: Jack Bellamy
Planning lead: Hannah Laffan
Commercial lead: Paul Capleton
OUTDOOR SPECIALISTS:
Posterscope