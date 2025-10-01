Kwik Fit Goes Global In Latest OOH

The tongue-in-cheek campaign isn’t just a stunt - it’s further brought to life in a very ‘meta’ way: scenic photos of each of Sydney ‘out of place’ out-of-home can be seen in OOH sites across the UK, showing the nation just how far Kwik Fit will go to prove a point.

To drive home the idea, a livestream of a digital billboard in the small rural town of Marulan Australia will be shown at the Outernet in London - expect to see Kwik Fit’s out of context OOH rubbing shoulders with rolling hills, picturesque farmland and maybe even a kangaroo.

The UK OOH campaign was delivered by EssenceMediacom, while VCCP Media’s Creative Partnerships team working with Posterscope arranged the Texas, Australia and Tokyo placements and the livestream stunt on the Outernet. VCCP’s global content creation studio Girl&Bear oversaw the production of the integrated campaign.

Tom Gentle, Head of Retail Marketing at Kwik Fit said: “In a world of AI, CGI and fake ads, it was refreshing to create this as a real campaign, running Kwik Fit ads in markets Kwik Fit doesn’t even exist within, all with the aim of demonstrating that 20,000 miles is a really, really long way away - further than many people might think. As Kwik Fit aims to ensure their customers drive away happy every time, we wanted to bring this to life in a way only they could.”

Dipesh Mistry, Creative Director at VCCP added: “Getting the job done is one thing. Doing it over 20,000 miles is another. For our customers and for our wonderful clients, together we continue to push the work - Making sure everyone drives away happy every time.”

Credits:

CAMPAIGN TITLE: Kwik Fit's 20,000 Mile Tyre Guarantee

CLIENT: Kwik Fit

ADVERTISING AGENCY: VCCP

POST PRODUCTION:

CONTENT CREATION AGENCY: Girl&Bear

VCCP Media:

OUTDOOR SPECIALISTS:

Posterscope