Diving Into The Royal Navy’s AI-Powered Recruitment Tool

We spoke with Caroline Scott, head of e-CRM and innovation at the Royal Navy, and Rozzi Merrington, head of applied innovation at Wavemaker UK, to find out more about the initiative.

First, can you explain how the two of you work together?

Merrington: I lead Applied Innovation at Wavemaker UK. Our department sits alongside client strategy teams, and the Royal Navy has been one of our longstanding clients. We’ve worked closely with Caroline, Paul and their team for years on their innovation roadmap, especially around AI. That work actually began pre-pandemic - over Zoom, exploring how younger candidates’ expectations were shifting and the need for 24-hour support during the recruitment journey.

Scott: It’s been a long process of test-and-adjust. Because we’re part of the Ministry of Defence, anything we build must operate within tight governance. Our new avatar, Atlas, is plugged into an LLM that is fully contained within the Royal Navy careers website. Atlas can only answer questions that draw on approved information in our careers section - nothing from the open web. We’re using it initially in the “Expression of Interest” phase, mainly for Submariner candidates who often have very specific questions. We’re also trialling it at events, where some people prefer not to approach a recruiter directly.

The pilot helps us understand what questions candidates ask, what we can’t yet answer, and whether Atlas is genuinely helpful. And crucially: it will never replace human recruiters. It’s a co-pilot, there to support out-of-hours queries or questions younger people might be embarrassed to ask, not to make decisions for them.

How did the virtual recruitment work begin?

Merrington: Our first major project together was the virtual recruitment guide on the Navy’s website. This was before commercial-grade LLMs existed, so we built something as close as possible. Since then, we’ve continually refreshed and improved it. When the full LLM version launched last February, performance leapt - user satisfaction is around 93 per cent, and it has now answered over 400,000 questions from about 160,000 people. It fills the gap for quick questions, sensitive questions, and inclusivity questions - anything from halal diets to being the only woman on a ship.

This collaboration is weekly and ongoing. Each year we look at new technologies and how they could help solve the Navy’s more complex recruitment challenges. The Atlas pilot is the latest evolution of that work.

So Atlas isn’t replacing the virtual guide, but sits alongside it?

Merrington: Correct. The virtual recruitment guide still lives on the website. Atlas uses the same brain, but the avatar interface is being tested separately in a ring-fenced environment so we can learn before scaling.