Channel 4 And Boots launch branded entertainment series

Produced by Electric Robin, part of Banijay UK, the series sees Joel and Maisie take on the unpredictability of a British summer. Mystery boxes brimming with quirky postcard challenges, typical summer items, and a selection of essentials curated by Boots help the duo with the competitive tasks set in every episode.

Maisie and Joel’s adventure will see them throw themselves into some of the very best of summer, from the lively crowds of a festival to a classic seaside day out, and even a wellness retreat in the countryside. Every destination brings new light-hearted challenges, from capturing the ultimate beachfront photo to a tandem country bike trail, and Boots help the duo stay ready no matter the location or weather with a selection of health and beauty products.

The series will be premiere on Channel 4’s YouTube from 19 June and the boxset will be available to stream on Channel 4 later this summer. Highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and a TVC.

The multi-channel Beauty of British Summer campaign is developed by WPP for Boots, led by creative agency VML UK and media agency WPP Media. The show acts as a real-world test drive for the platform’s "be ready" ethos, throwing Joel and Maisie headfirst into a variety of classic British summer scenarios.