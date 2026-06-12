Channel 4 And Boots launch branded entertainment series
Summer Unboxed with Maisie and Joel forms part of Boots' 'Beauty of British Summer' campaign created by VML and WPP Media
12 June 2026
Channel 4 has partnered with Boots on a new branded entertainment series, Summer Unboxed with Maisie and Joel, a complimentary series to the brand’s 2026 Beauty of British Summer campaign. The five-part series starring comedians Joel Dommett and Maisie Adam promises laughter and unexpected twists.
Produced by Electric Robin, part of Banijay UK, the series sees Joel and Maisie take on the unpredictability of a British summer. Mystery boxes brimming with quirky postcard challenges, typical summer items, and a selection of essentials curated by Boots help the duo with the competitive tasks set in every episode.
Maisie and Joel’s adventure will see them throw themselves into some of the very best of summer, from the lively crowds of a festival to a classic seaside day out, and even a wellness retreat in the countryside. Every destination brings new light-hearted challenges, from capturing the ultimate beachfront photo to a tandem country bike trail, and Boots help the duo stay ready no matter the location or weather with a selection of health and beauty products.
The series will be premiere on Channel 4’s YouTube from 19 June and the boxset will be available to stream on Channel 4 later this summer. Highlights will also be available on Channel 4’s TikTok, Instagram, Facebook, and a TVC.
The multi-channel Beauty of British Summer campaign is developed by WPP for Boots, led by creative agency VML UK and media agency WPP Media. The show acts as a real-world test drive for the platform’s "be ready" ethos, throwing Joel and Maisie headfirst into a variety of classic British summer scenarios.
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Sam Hicks, Head of Advertiser Strategy at Channel 4 says: “Summer Unboxed with Maisie and Joel is a charming series that beautifully captures the unpredictability of a British summer. Building on our successful partnership with Boots, it’s been a pleasure to create something that feels fresh, distinctive and rooted in great storytelling. The series celebrates the moments that make British summers so special, brought to life by a brilliant cast and packed with experiences audiences will instantly recognise.”
Charlotte Lock, Customer and Marketing Director at Boots, said: “We’re delighted to partner with Channel 4 on Summer Unboxed with Maisie and Joel, a brilliantly entertaining series that brings our ‘beauty of British Summer’ campaign to life in a fresh and engaging way. It’s an exciting moment for the brand and a great opportunity to connect with audiences through distinctive, entertaining content. With Joel and Maisie at the heart of the adventure, it’s a great opportunity to show how Boots, the UK’s leading health and beauty retailer, can help people make the most of summer – whatever it has in store.”
Built to be in sync with the show, the wider campaign celebrates the brilliantly quirky realities of a British summer. The integrated activity spans out-of-home, press, radio and audio, YouTube and online video inspired by Joel and Maisie’s adventures, and social content that responds in real time to the highs and lows of the season.
Summer Unboxed with Maisie and Joel is the latest project from Channel 4’s Partner Lab, the in-house creative partnerships team built to help brands stand out, offering solutions across partnerships, sponsorship, creative strategy and production. Its projects include Train-ing It with Joe Wilkinson with Rail Delivery Group and long-form branded entertainment, Cancer Detectives: Finding the Cures with Cancer Research UK.
Credits
Digital Commissioning Executive: Hanz MacDonald, Channel 4
Junior Digital Commissioning Executive: Donald Matheson, Channel 4
Partnerships Lead: Andrew Ukiwa, Channel 4
Production Lead: Lowri Jones, Channel 4
Production Manager: Sally Brown, Electric Robin
Exec Producer: Ross Brandon, Kevin Batchelor, Electric Robin
Series Producer: Barney Newman, Electric Robin
Director: Tom Levigne
Media Agency: EssenceMediacom, part of WPP Media
Creative Agency: VML
Client: Boots