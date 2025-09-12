Boots Pops Up At All The Right Moments

Today, Boots launches its first long-term behaviour change campaign in a bid to get Brits to think of their pharmacist first when they have a health concern.

The campaign features a humorous new TV advert made by VML and The Pharm that sees pharmacists pop up in unexpected places as people start to notice symptoms of ill health – from cafés and restaurants to local parks and swimming pools – to highlight the range of conditions they can support through advice, diagnosis and treatment, which they can access in 1,800 Boots stores across the UK.

Importantly, the campaign launches a long-term creative platform – Pharmacists Everywhere – that has been designed to shift perceptions of Boots from a healthcare retailer to the first port of call for people’s total healthcare.

According to new research from Boots, two in five (39%) people admit to regularly de-prioritising their health during the busy back-to-school season. Feeling a burden to GPs (40%) and the time it takes to book and go to an appointment (49%), came out as the top reasons people may put their health on hold. Although pharmacists can advise on, diagnose and treat a range of common health conditions, nearly half (40%) of UK adults say their GP remains their first port of call when they do seek help.