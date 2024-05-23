Boots Celebrates The Unpredictable Nature Of The British Summer

While celebrating its 175th anniversary, high street health and beauty retailer Boots wants to recognise the resilience of British people who can still find joy even in the moment that things do not quite go to plan through its “Saving Summer” campaign.

Created by VML, the brand’s latest campaign celebrates the unpredictable nature of a British summer, highlighting that people can be prepared for any adventure or unexpected challenge, something Boots has been around to support customers with over the course of nearly two centuries now.

The film follows the journey of an enthusiastic family as they dive into a new outdoor challenge, hiking a mountain. As the camera captures the majestic country scenery, a humorous story unfolds, revealing that their hike isn't quite as they envisioned. Ironically, the day is soon saved by the daughter mistakenly bringing the Boots bag instead of the hiking boots bag, providing everything the family need for a perfect day by the lake instead. Some may view this as a plan gone wrong, while others may see it as a lucky escape. Whichever side you find yourself on, Boots is With you. For life.