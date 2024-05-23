Boots Summer 2024

Boots Celebrates The Unpredictable Nature Of The British Summer

British High Street health and beauty retailer Boots' latest campaign, created by VML, shows how it supports consumers during the moments things don't go to plan

By Creative Salon

23 May 2024

While celebrating its 175th anniversary, high street health and beauty retailer Boots wants to recognise the resilience of British people who can still find joy even in the moment that things do not quite go to plan through its “Saving Summer” campaign.

Created by VML, the brand’s latest campaign celebrates the unpredictable nature of a British summer, highlighting that people can be prepared for any adventure or unexpected challenge, something Boots has been around to support customers with over the course of nearly two centuries now.

The film follows the journey of an enthusiastic family as they dive into a new outdoor challenge, hiking a mountain. As the camera captures the majestic country scenery, a humorous story unfolds, revealing that their hike isn't quite as they envisioned. Ironically, the day is soon saved by the daughter mistakenly bringing the Boots bag instead of the hiking boots bag, providing everything the family need for a perfect day by the lake instead. Some may view this as a plan gone wrong, while others may see it as a lucky escape. Whichever side you find yourself on, Boots is With you. For life.

Pete Markey, chief marketing officer at Boots said: “We know life has its unscripted moments that we can’t always prepare for, but this summer we are encouraging people to embrace the unpredictability of summer and savour those authentic moments which make a British summer so memorable. Whilst we can’t predict what adventures might unfold, we can help you prepare for any situation summer might throw at you with our extensive range of summer essentials, healthcare and beauty products.”

The 30-second TV advert has been developed in partnership with The Pharm – the WPP partnership team dedicated to Boots – and went live with a nationwide campaign on 22 May. Running for 10 weeks, the campaign is supported with podcast, cinema, digital OOH, print, social and digital audio. It will also feature across a broad range of AV channels to align with the viewing behaviours of Boots customers. New disruptive media formats are being used, including Vevo music with a Taylor Swift sponsorship package to leverage the biggest tour of the summer, and a ‘Summer of Music’ YouTube sponsorship.

Additionally, the campaign will appear within a series of summer-related playlists, including festival artist line-up playlists, summer music playlists, top 100 artists chart, and trending music playlists. It is also available through Snapchat AR lens.

