Boots unveils 'Perfectly Imperfect' summer campaign

The film tells the story of a perfect British summer's day at a lido, from the perspective of a wasp. As the camera ducks and dives to mimic the wasp’s movement, we are introduced to a variety of scenarios where families and friends are enjoying their day out – with a few mishaps along the way. From the dad saving the day with his Boots first aid kit, to the girl fending off her hay fever-induced sneezes with her trusty Boots Nasal Spray Powder, we see how, no matter what scenario you find yourself in, Boots is with you, for life.

Pete Markey, Chief Marketing Officer at Boots, said: “At Boots, we want to celebrate the perfectly imperfect moments and this summer we are encouraging people to embrace the simpler, smaller pleasures and those authentic moments which make British summer. With our extensive range of summer essentials, healthcare and beauty products, Boots is with you through any situation that this summer might throw at you.”

The campaign also incorporates new media innovation, with a range of new media formats in partnership with key media owners including actionable smart speaker audio advertising with SayItNow. As well as this, there is also a new data-led linear TV and addressable activation with Sky, which matches Boots customers with Sky’s Viewing Panel.

The 30-second TV ad has been developed in partnership with Boots’ advertising agency at The Pharm – the WPP partnership team dedicated to Walgreens Boots Alliance – and will go live with a nationwide TV campaign on 5th June during Love Island. Running for ten weeks, the campaign is also supported with TV, radio, cinema, digital OOH, print, social, digital, in-store and online.

Sarah Bamford, Creative Partner, The Pharm, said: “It was important to land the insight of an unpredictable British summer in a believable way. We enlisted multi award winning director, Scott Lyon, who is known for balancing technically-innovative films with nuanced performance. Navigating the unpredictable weather, we shot and cast in the UK to make sure we captured the classic British wit and charm.”

CREDITS

Client: Boots UK

• CMO: Peter Markey

• VP Marketing Director: Helen Jeremiah

• Marketing Manager – Rebecca Vittles

• Marketing Manager – Lou Seston

• Marketing Specialist – Cara McNaughton

• Media Leads – Steph Taylor and Chelcie Martin

• Agency: The Pharm / VMLY&R

• Production: Outsider

• Director: Scott Lyons

• Producer: Zeno Campbell-Salmon