Boots Aims For A Fairytale Christmas With Its Festive Campaign

“We always take the time to reflect on our previous festive campaigns - understanding what resonated with our audiences and where we can continue to evolve. Last year’s campaign delivered strong results, particularly among our core under-35 customers, and we were really pleased with the reach and engagement it achieved,” explains director of marketing Laura Gooday.

“This year, we wanted to build on that success with a fresh creative approach that puts meaningful gifting at the centre of the story. ‘Gift Happily Ever After’ brings this to life in a distinctive and playful way through our lead character, Puss, who captures the curiosity and joy of finding the perfect gift at Boots,” she continues.

Behind the brief

Inspiring the VML team for this year's festive offer was the brief to create something centred around the insight of meaningful gifting, and how the retailer can help customers find the perfect gift for everyone.

“We wanted our campaign to celebrate the thought and care that goes into choosing gifts that truly matter. The idea needed to be highly creative and flexible, capable of working seamlessly across all our channels, paid, owned, and earned, while showcasing the breadth of our product range and in-store expertise, with a particular focus on beauty,” adds Gooday.

“It was also important that the campaign felt distinctive and unmistakably Boots. But above all, we wanted to create a memorable and shareable campaign that captures the magic of the season and evokes a sense of togetherness,” she continues.

The campaign will run for eight weeks across social and online, print, cinema, OOH, and audio.