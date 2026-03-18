Warburtons Brings Morgan Freeman To Baker Street
The campaign by WPP Media features the Hollywood legend narrating Londoners’ commute delivering playful bakery-inspired takes on iconic tube announcements
18 March 2026
The UK’s largest bakery brand, Warburtons, is serving up a feast for the ears this March, bringing the voice of the world's most famous storyteller, Morgan Freeman, to Baker Street London Underground station.
For two days only, the Hollywood legend will move away from narrating blockbuster hits on the silver screen to narrating Londoners’ commutes, as his golden tones flood the station’s Tannoy system.
Adding some American charm to the daily commute, Freeman will be voicing a fresh batch of playful, bakery-themed twists on the familiar Tube announcements on the northbound Jubilee line platform at Baker Street; instead of ‘mind the gap,’ passengers will be asked to ‘mind the bap’ and reminded to ‘stand behind the buttery yellow line’.
Despite Freeman famously not knowing what a crumpet is (hilariously asking bakery Chairman Jonathan Warburton ‘what the hell’ they are in the brand’s latest TV campaign), 71% of crumpet-eating Brits consider them a cornerstone of British culture**. To celebrate the humble crumpet, the traditional ‘roundel’ signage along the platform will be transformed into giant crumpets, with selected signage on the platform aptly changing to ‘Bakers Street’.
The joyful activation, in partnership with TfL, is designed to raise the moods of Londoners as Warburtons toasts 150-years of baking brilliance.
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Chairman of Warburtons, Jonathan Warburton commented: “At Warburtons, we have a classic Northern sense of humour and we wanted to share a bit of that fun with Londoners on their daily commute and hopefully raise a few smiles. As you can probably tell, we also love a good bread pun, so Baker Street was a match made in heaven, and hearing a voice as legendary as Morgan Freeman’s booming to travellers on the platform is certainly a recipe for a memorable day!”
Commuters travelling through Baker Street on March 18th and 19th can enjoy the full celebration, featuring a visual rebranding of the northbound Jubilee Line platform to ‘Bakers Street’, alongside the unmissable Tannoy announcements from Morgan Freeman.
*On northbound Jubilee line platform
**All figures, unless otherwise stated, are from YouGov Plc. Total sample size was 2059 adults. Fieldwork was undertaken between 28th - 31st March 2025. The survey was carried out online. The figures have been weighted and are representative of all UK adults (aged 18+).