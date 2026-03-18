Adding some American charm to the daily commute, Freeman will be voicing a fresh batch of playful, bakery-themed twists on the familiar Tube announcements on the northbound Jubilee line platform at Baker Street; instead of ‘mind the gap,’ passengers will be asked to ‘mind the bap’ and reminded to ‘stand behind the buttery yellow line’.

Despite Freeman famously not knowing what a crumpet is (hilariously asking bakery Chairman Jonathan Warburton ‘what the hell’ they are in the brand’s latest TV campaign), 71% of crumpet-eating Brits consider them a cornerstone of British culture**. To celebrate the humble crumpet, the traditional ‘roundel’ signage along the platform will be transformed into giant crumpets, with selected signage on the platform aptly changing to ‘Bakers Street’.

The joyful activation, in partnership with TfL, is designed to raise the moods of Londoners as Warburtons toasts 150-years of baking brilliance.