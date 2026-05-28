EE Encourages Young Boys Ahead Of The World Cup
'Yes Boys' by Saatchi & Saatchi, Digitas, and WPP Media celebrates football communities as a tool against harmful online content
28 May 2026
EE, the UK’s best network, has today launched Yes Boys, a new integrated campaign , ahead of the summer tournament in the USA, Canada and Mexico kicking off on 11th June 2026.
As the lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, and a leader in digital safety, EE’s latest campaign, Yes Boys, celebrates football communities as a powerfully positive tool against harmful online influences, with EE equipping parents, coaches and young people with the skills to navigate the pressures of growing up online.
It follows research carried out by EE in partnership with Professor Ben Hine that found 42% of boys aged 11-16 come across content telling them “men shouldn’t show emotions” or “boys need to toughen up” at least a few times a week. Football can help counteract this negativity however, with 65% of parents saying the sport has had a positive impact on their son’s confidence and identity, and 71% arguing a coach has equal or greater influence over their son's sense of masculinity than the content he sees online.
Real action sits at the heart of the campaign, and with the research showing 85% saying they’d use a free resource that gave them real scripts and advice, EE has partnered with online safety experts Internet Matters to create an invaluable free online learning hub: The Mentor-Badge. Made with support of the Home Nations’ Football Associations, the Mentor-Badge is a free, online resource that features video, written content and practical guidance for coaches to support boys growing up online, helping them to engage with positive, grounded models of masculinity, and directly tackle the negative, damaging impact of the manosphere. Serving as a commitment to help future generations, the Mentor-Badge will be hosted on EE’s website and promoted by the Home Nations to maximise spread and impact, continuing an important, cultural campaign, and doing more for young people in the UK.
The above the line creative by Saatchi & Saatchi leads with a 60s film set to Underworld’s 90s classic, ‘Born Slippy’. Placing the toxic effects of the manosphere front and centre, EE’s film contrasts the pull of harmful online influences with the positive role football communities can play on and off the pitch alongside a unifying rallying cry of “Yes Boys!”
AV is supported by an OOH campaign born out of football culture: tifos. Made for the fans, by the fans, and created using real supporter imagery to stay true to the traditions of football culture. The tifos have been designed in partnership with sports illustrator Daryl Rainbow, best known for his colourful, insightful work centred on football and youth culture for Adidas and Arsenal. The bright, energetic illustrations feature both fans and players, and alongside the tifos, are displayed across reactive, OOH billboards and social media, bringing authenticity to digital and traditional placements.
Digitas extended the campaign to messages 'From The Boys' letting young ambassadors tell their stories through always‑on channels designed to engage parents and football communities. Hosted by credible role models, the channel delivers real stories, and practical guidance directly to audiences, creating a trusted, peer-led space that reinforces confidence and positive behaviours in young men, while helping coaches and parents actively counter harmful online influences. By connecting through WhatsApp, EE and Digitas are pioneering the platform in a way that feels trusted and human - taking the conversation directly into the spaces where negative influences can take hold. Instead of simply telling people football is good for teens, it helps them experience the community, keeping young fans and their parents involved.
Alongside this, EE is extending the campaign through partnerships and community platforms, led by WPP Sports & Ents, that bring this thinking to life in different ways - including working with organisations like Versus to spark intergenerational conversations around masculinity, and developing community-first spaces such as the LADbible Portal to engage fans and connect them directly to the tournament.
EE is further bringing the “Yes Boys” campaign to life through their in-house agency The Exchange, creating an array of dynamic, social‑first content designed to connect with fans and families in the moments that matter most. From on‑the‑ground storytelling in the US to capturing fan culture across England and Scotland, the campaign blends high‑energy matchday content with more intimate conversations around pressure, confidence and support. Through real stories EE highlights the importance of backing young boys on and off the pitch. Supported by initiatives like the Mentor‑Badge, the campaign reinforces a simple message: showing up with support, online and in life, can make a lasting difference.
Pitch Marketing Group is leading the earned PR strategy for the campaign, partnering with Professor Ben Hine and commissioning original consumer research to surface the pressures and issues facing boys in 2026. Media interviews with former England star Theo Walcott and youth coach and content creator Josh Paul will bring the findings to life and further amplify the 'Yes Boys' messaging.
As EE’s partnerships agency, Havas Play has consulted across all aspects of the Yes Boys campaign, providing strategic guidance, facilitating partnership rights and optimising the campaign for a football audience, including all player and Legend talent inclusions.
Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE, commented: “As the UK’s best network for families, and the lead sponsor of the Home Nations Football Associations, we are uniquely placed to champion young boys and help build them up, on and off the pitch. We know that growing up in an online world is hard for young people, with boys facing unique challenges. Following our 2025 ‘Everyone Needs a Squad’ campaign, which championed the Lionesses and young girls, we are proud to highlight the vital role football plays in tackling negative online influences and building boys’ confidence and resilience through the launch of ‘Yes Boys’. It is the latest step in our ongoing commitment to supporting young people and their families navigate the online world safely and with positivity.”
Ben Mooge, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK, said: “EE is committed to supporting the generation growing up in an online world, and this work is all about imbuing their sponsorship with meaning that really resonates. Football is so much bigger than the game itself, it lives and breathes in culture and communities. It has the unique power to nurture and unite young people on and off the pitch, and that’s what we wanted to celebrate - and what better stage to do that on that football’s biggest and brightest.”
Rebecca Marshall, Client President, Open Connect at WPP Media, said: “EE has created a campaign that genuinely earns its place in culture during the tournament, celebrating the energy of the game in real time through reactive OOH and social, while also building a platform for positive community. By combining scale with partnerships like Versus, which spark intergenerational conversations and empower young boys, and community-first ideas such as the LADbible Portal, it connects real-time celebration with credible, accessible support for boys, parents and coaches.”
As the lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, the fully integrated campaign will run throughout the tournament, spanning AV, OOH, DOOH, audio, social, online video, VOD, cinema, partnerships, customer activation and retail, and has been creatively crafted by a cross-agency team from Publicis Groupe, including Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas, alongside media planning and buying by OpenConnect at WPP Media and OOH agency Posterscope. Pitch PR have commissioned research for the campaign and PR activity, while Havas Play has led on all sponsorship consultancy across all aspects of the campaign.
Launching from 25 May, and continuing throughout the tournament, the campaign will run across social, OOH and audio, followed by TV, BVOD, SVOD, and YouTube from 1 June. Online resources including the Mentor-Badge will continue beyond the tournament.
Yes Boys is part of EE’s ongoing mission to use the power of connection for good, especially for young people as growing up with phones gets harder. This latest initiative builds on EE’s broader commitment to supporting young people’s wellbeing. Last year, EE launched Safer SIMs - under 18s smartphone plans designed around different levels of independence - and online safety appointments, available in all EE stores nationwide. Alongside this, EE’s PhoneSmart platform equips both teens and parents with the tools and knowledge to stay safe and confident online.
Credits:
EE
Brand & Communications Director: Kelly Engstrom
Head of Brand Advertising: Jules Wilkin
Brand Campaign Manager: Simon Reynolds
Media Manager: Laura Stone
Sponsorship Manager: Gary Bansor
Sponsorship Manager: Olivia Worth
Saatchi & Saatchi
Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK: Ben Mooge
Executive Creative Director: William John
Associate Creative Directors: George Coyle, Sam Simmonds, Josh Steele
Head of Integrated Production: Rachel Solomon
Associate Executive Producer: Rosie Nolan
Junior Producer: Josh Clark, Jessica Watkins Homeyard
Managing Partner: Eilidh McGregor
Business Lead: Dyfed Thomas
Account Manager: Ciara McCarthy
Head of Strategy: Will Moore
Senior Planner: Bridget Moyle
Digitas
Executive Creative Director - Ben Clapp
Senior Art Director - Tom Charter
Senior Copywriter - Ivo Lazarov
Senior Designer - Tim Vukcevic
Designer - Sarah Goodman
Senior UX Designer - Dilesh Lalloo
Experience Director - Jason Michael
Senior Project Manager - Cat Penn
Business Partner - Jess Brennan
Business Director - Sean McKenna
Strategy Partner - David Hofmeyr
Strategy Director - Harry Bunnell
Account Director - Emma Lycett
Senior Account Manager - Leslie Boateng
Senior Account Manager - Jessica Muhl
Proteus team - Web Build
Partnerships & Activations Agency: Havas Play
Managing Partner: Tom D’Arcy
Business Director: Jessica Ramsey
Senior Account Director: Louise Burns
Account Director: Elliott Dillon
Senior Account Manager: Tara Stuff
Account Manager: Emma Treasure
Account Executive: Daniel Osinoiki
Creative Studio (Design & Artwork): Publicis Production
Head of Design: James Crickmore
Lead Designer: Simon Hadassi
Senior Designer: James Goodwin Davies
Designer: Conor MacLeay
Senior Designer: Shona Macleod
Lead Motion Designer: Marco Balducci
Senior Motion Designer: Blake Hart-Wilson
Senior Creative Artworker: Dean Vuckovic
Senior Creative Artworker: Darren Rolfe
Senior Creative Artworker: Katie Luong
Project Manager: Adrian Reilly
Project Manager: Jessica Hall
Pitch PR:
Executive Creative Director: Lee Price
Head of PR: Deborah Villiers
Account Director: Brandon Tourle
Senior Account Manager: Harry Gibson
Senior Account Manager: Katie Williams
Media Agency: OpenConnect, WPP Media
Client President: Rebecca Marshall
Chief Strategy Officer: David Wilding
Head of Planning & Strategy Open Connect: Anna Martorana
EE Client Lead: Meghan Weatherill
Media Planning Business Director: Dima Marotti
Media Planning Manager: Sami Khawaja
Posterscope
Rowan Gillette-Fussell - Posterscope, senior planning & buying executive
Tom Murrihy - Posterscope, Planning & Buying Director
Dan Bayford - Posterscope, OOH Partner
Production Company: Object & Animal
Directors: Hugh Mulhern & Aria Shahrokhshahi
Executive Producer: Dom Thomas
Executive Producer: Laura Hegarty
Producer: Malachy Mcanenny
Production Manager: Ele Baldwin
Production Assistant: Hannah Lockwood & Harriet Salmon
O&A Runner: Loui Underwood
DOP: Jaime Ackroyd & Kai Blamey
Additional Photography: (DOP Thomas Tuchel shoot): Jack Exton
Service Production Company: Sugar Free TV
Exec. Service Producer: Michelle O’Brien
Local Producer: Eleanor Stonehouse
Local Production: Glyn Davidson
Production Assistant: Jill Milne
Cast Coordinator: Craig Bruce
Production Runner: Adam Lloyd -Jones
Location Manager : Joe Wearing
1st AD: George Nelson & Rob Butter
2nd AD: Catherine Kinson
Focus Puller: Trevor Henen & Jon Scaife
Camera Assistant: Charlie Bradlaugh & Molly Kay Cowell
Playback Operator: Ben Hawkes & Duncan Lees
Sound Recordist: Matthew Groark & Robbie Johnson
Camera Van Driver: Aidan Dyson and James Saxelby
Key Grip: Marc Sheriff
2nd Grip: Tom Graham
Assistant Grip: Kane Hardy
DIT: Chris Battensby
VFX Supervisor: Pete Smith
Gaffer: Danny Griffiths & Joe Macdonald
Electrician: Jack Buxton, Jack Skipper, Wes Smith
Rigger: Paul Mackinson
Production Designer: Sasha Hilton
Prop Master: Sullivan Cayless
Props: Ren Cavalloro, David Hayden, Billy Sellers, Scott Thomas, William Toss
Stylist: Susie Coulthard
Wardrobe Assistant: Denis Bushell & Liz Johnson
Makeup Artist: Alice Dodds
Hairdresser: Beth Robson
HMU Assistant: Abigail Turner & Ellen Moore
Casting: Martin Gibbons Casting
Player Days:
Gaffer: Sam Alberg
Gaffer: Ross Grainger
1st AC: Barney Batchelor, Theo Berman, Chris Starkey
2nd AC: Jack Ainsworth, Bruce Carmichael, Tom Watson
Spark: Alistair Bury, Chris Stones, Ollie Poole, Simon Kelly
Sound: Richard Entezari & Dougie Fairgrieve
Playback: Sergio Mangas
Camera Car Driver: Paul Thompson
Edit House: The Assembly Rooms
Edited by: Sam Rice Edwards & Jack Foster
Edit Assistant; Bruna Mandredi
Edit Producer/Head of Production: Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver
Sound House: Factory
Creative Director (Audio) - Anthony Moore
Sound Designer - James Utting
Audio Producer - Max Doran-Bown
Music: Wake The Town
Music Supervisor: Maiken Silverup
VFX: Time Based Arts
2D Lead: Leo Weston
Shoot Supervisor: Pete Smith
2D Assist: Frankie Foster
2D Assist: Ross Ferguson
2D Assist: Andre Bittencourt
2D Assist: Danny Peoples
2D Assist: Jasmine Cooper
Designer: Stephen Ross
Senior Producer: Matt Squires
Colour: Pundersons Garden
Colourist: John O'Riordan
Asst: Alex Cameron
Colour Producer: Grace Conway
Colour House: Pundersons Gardens
CG Post Production: ELMNTL @elmntl.studio
CG & AI Lead: Phil Roberts @raidzer0
Exec Producer: Greg White @roux_greg
Producer: Katie Gillard @gillardkatie
Mentor-Badge:
Production Company: Exell Film
Directors: Luke Exell & Josh Exell
Producer: Nordie Childs
Producer: Ben Jones
DOP: Morgan Sinclair
2nd Camera: Rhys Obasi
AC: Rushil Choudhary
Gaffer: Al Rice
Sound Op: Jermaine Monero
Sound Op: Will Landgale
Cam/ Lighting Assist: Callan Matthews
Autocue Op: Anthony Jordan
AD/ Production: Toby Davies
Production Assistant: Jasmin Ellmer
Art Department: Dilys Childs
POST
Editor: Joe Walmsey
Edit Assist: Finn O’Hara
VFX: Rhys Obasi
VFX / Cleanup: Jordan Coffey
Colour: Felipe Szulc (Colour by Fawn)
Colour: Producer Dan Hills (Colour by Fawn)
Sound Mix & Master: Rob Ackerman