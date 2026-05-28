EE Encourages Young Boys Ahead Of The World Cup

Alongside this, EE is extending the campaign through partnerships and community platforms, led by WPP Sports & Ents, that bring this thinking to life in different ways - including working with organisations like Versus to spark intergenerational conversations around masculinity, and developing community-first spaces such as the LADbible Portal to engage fans and connect them directly to the tournament.

EE is further bringing the “Yes Boys” campaign to life through their in-house agency The Exchange, creating an array of dynamic, social‑first content designed to connect with fans and families in the moments that matter most. From on‑the‑ground storytelling in the US to capturing fan culture across England and Scotland, the campaign blends high‑energy matchday content with more intimate conversations around pressure, confidence and support. Through real stories EE highlights the importance of backing young boys on and off the pitch. Supported by initiatives like the Mentor‑Badge, the campaign reinforces a simple message: showing up with support, online and in life, can make a lasting difference.

Pitch Marketing Group is leading the earned PR strategy for the campaign, partnering with Professor Ben Hine and commissioning original consumer research to surface the pressures and issues facing boys in 2026. Media interviews with former England star Theo Walcott and youth coach and content creator Josh Paul will bring the findings to life and further amplify the 'Yes Boys' messaging.

As EE’s partnerships agency, Havas Play has consulted across all aspects of the Yes Boys campaign, providing strategic guidance, facilitating partnership rights and optimising the campaign for a football audience, including all player and Legend talent inclusions.

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Marketing Communications Director at EE, commented: “As the UK’s best network for families, and the lead sponsor of the Home Nations Football Associations, we are uniquely placed to champion young boys and help build them up, on and off the pitch. We know that growing up in an online world is hard for young people, with boys facing unique challenges. Following our 2025 ‘Everyone Needs a Squad’ campaign, which championed the Lionesses and young girls, we are proud to highlight the vital role football plays in tackling negative online influences and building boys’ confidence and resilience through the launch of ‘Yes Boys’. It is the latest step in our ongoing commitment to supporting young people and their families navigate the online world safely and with positivity.”

Ben Mooge, Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK, said: “EE is committed to supporting the generation growing up in an online world, and this work is all about imbuing their sponsorship with meaning that really resonates. Football is so much bigger than the game itself, it lives and breathes in culture and communities. It has the unique power to nurture and unite young people on and off the pitch, and that’s what we wanted to celebrate - and what better stage to do that on that football’s biggest and brightest.”

Rebecca Marshall, Client President, Open Connect at WPP Media, said: “EE has created a campaign that genuinely earns its place in culture during the tournament, celebrating the energy of the game in real time through reactive OOH and social, while also building a platform for positive community. By combining scale with partnerships like Versus, which spark intergenerational conversations and empower young boys, and community-first ideas such as the LADbible Portal, it connects real-time celebration with credible, accessible support for boys, parents and coaches.”

As the lead partner of the Home Nations Football Associations, the fully integrated campaign will run throughout the tournament, spanning AV, OOH, DOOH, audio, social, online video, VOD, cinema, partnerships, customer activation and retail, and has been creatively crafted by a cross-agency team from Publicis Groupe, including Saatchi & Saatchi and Digitas, alongside media planning and buying by OpenConnect at WPP Media and OOH agency Posterscope. Pitch PR have commissioned research for the campaign and PR activity, while Havas Play has led on all sponsorship consultancy across all aspects of the campaign.

Launching from 25 May, and continuing throughout the tournament, the campaign will run across social, OOH and audio, followed by TV, BVOD, SVOD, and YouTube from 1 June. Online resources including the Mentor-Badge will continue beyond the tournament.

Yes Boys is part of EE’s ongoing mission to use the power of connection for good, especially for young people as growing up with phones gets harder. This latest initiative builds on EE’s broader commitment to supporting young people’s wellbeing. Last year, EE launched Safer SIMs - under 18s smartphone plans designed around different levels of independence - and online safety appointments, available in all EE stores nationwide. Alongside this, EE’s PhoneSmart platform equips both teens and parents with the tools and knowledge to stay safe and confident online.

Credits:

EE

Brand & Communications Director: Kelly Engstrom

Head of Brand Advertising: Jules Wilkin

Brand Campaign Manager: Simon Reynolds

Media Manager: Laura Stone

Sponsorship Manager: Gary Bansor

Sponsorship Manager: Olivia Worth

Saatchi & Saatchi

Chief Creative Officer, Publicis Groupe UK: Ben Mooge

Executive Creative Director: William John

Associate Creative Directors: George Coyle, Sam Simmonds, Josh Steele

Head of Integrated Production: Rachel Solomon

Associate Executive Producer: Rosie Nolan

Junior Producer: Josh Clark, Jessica Watkins Homeyard

Managing Partner: Eilidh McGregor

Business Lead: Dyfed Thomas

Account Manager: Ciara McCarthy

Head of Strategy: Will Moore

Senior Planner: Bridget Moyle

Digitas

Executive Creative Director - Ben Clapp

Senior Art Director - Tom Charter

Senior Copywriter - Ivo Lazarov

Senior Designer - Tim Vukcevic

Designer - Sarah Goodman

Senior UX Designer - Dilesh Lalloo

Experience Director - Jason Michael

Senior Project Manager - Cat Penn

Business Partner - Jess Brennan

Business Director - Sean McKenna

Strategy Partner - David Hofmeyr

Strategy Director - Harry Bunnell

Account Director - Emma Lycett

Senior Account Manager - Leslie Boateng

Senior Account Manager - Jessica Muhl

Proteus team - Web Build

Partnerships & Activations Agency: Havas Play

Managing Partner: Tom D’Arcy

Business Director: Jessica Ramsey

Senior Account Director: Louise Burns

Account Director: Elliott Dillon

Senior Account Manager: Tara Stuff

Account Manager: Emma Treasure

Account Executive: Daniel Osinoiki

Creative Studio (Design & Artwork): Publicis Production

Head of Design: James Crickmore

Lead Designer: Simon Hadassi

Senior Designer: James Goodwin Davies

Designer: Conor MacLeay

Senior Designer: Shona Macleod

Lead Motion Designer: Marco Balducci

Senior Motion Designer: Blake Hart-Wilson

Senior Creative Artworker: Dean Vuckovic

Senior Creative Artworker: Darren Rolfe

Senior Creative Artworker: Katie Luong

Project Manager: Adrian Reilly

Project Manager: Jessica Hall

Pitch PR:

Executive Creative Director: Lee Price

Head of PR: Deborah Villiers

Account Director: Brandon Tourle

Senior Account Manager: Harry Gibson

Senior Account Manager: Katie Williams

Media Agency: OpenConnect, WPP Media

Client President: Rebecca Marshall

Chief Strategy Officer: David Wilding

Head of Planning & Strategy Open Connect: Anna Martorana

EE Client Lead: Meghan Weatherill

Media Planning Business Director: Dima Marotti

Media Planning Manager: Sami Khawaja

Posterscope

Rowan Gillette-Fussell - Posterscope, senior planning & buying executive

Tom Murrihy - Posterscope, Planning & Buying Director

Dan Bayford - Posterscope, OOH Partner

Production Company: Object & Animal

Directors: Hugh Mulhern & Aria Shahrokhshahi

Executive Producer: Dom Thomas

Executive Producer: Laura Hegarty

Producer: Malachy Mcanenny

Production Manager: Ele Baldwin

Production Assistant: Hannah Lockwood & Harriet Salmon

O&A Runner: Loui Underwood

DOP: Jaime Ackroyd & Kai Blamey

Additional Photography: (DOP Thomas Tuchel shoot): Jack Exton

Service Production Company: Sugar Free TV

Exec. Service Producer: Michelle O’Brien

Local Producer: Eleanor Stonehouse

Local Production: Glyn Davidson

Production Assistant: Jill Milne

Cast Coordinator: Craig Bruce

Production Runner: Adam Lloyd -Jones

Location Manager : Joe Wearing

1st AD: George Nelson & Rob Butter

2nd AD: Catherine Kinson

Focus Puller: Trevor Henen & Jon Scaife

Camera Assistant: Charlie Bradlaugh & Molly Kay Cowell

Playback Operator: Ben Hawkes & Duncan Lees

Sound Recordist: Matthew Groark & Robbie Johnson

Camera Van Driver: Aidan Dyson and James Saxelby

Key Grip: Marc Sheriff

2nd Grip: Tom Graham

Assistant Grip: Kane Hardy

DIT: Chris Battensby

VFX Supervisor: Pete Smith

Gaffer: Danny Griffiths & Joe Macdonald

Electrician: Jack Buxton, Jack Skipper, Wes Smith

Rigger: Paul Mackinson

Production Designer: Sasha Hilton

Prop Master: Sullivan Cayless

Props: Ren Cavalloro, David Hayden, Billy Sellers, Scott Thomas, William Toss

Stylist: Susie Coulthard

Wardrobe Assistant: Denis Bushell & Liz Johnson

Makeup Artist: Alice Dodds

Hairdresser: Beth Robson

HMU Assistant: Abigail Turner & Ellen Moore

Casting: Martin Gibbons Casting



Player Days:

Gaffer: Sam Alberg

Gaffer: Ross Grainger

1st AC: Barney Batchelor, Theo Berman, Chris Starkey

2nd AC: Jack Ainsworth, Bruce Carmichael, Tom Watson

Spark: Alistair Bury, Chris Stones, Ollie Poole, Simon Kelly

Sound: Richard Entezari & Dougie Fairgrieve

Playback: Sergio Mangas

Camera Car Driver: Paul Thompson



Edit House: The Assembly Rooms

Edited by: Sam Rice Edwards & Jack Foster

Edit Assistant; Bruna Mandredi

Edit Producer/Head of Production: Phoebe Armstrong-Beaver

Sound House: Factory

Creative Director (Audio) - Anthony Moore

Sound Designer - James Utting

Audio Producer - Max Doran-Bown

Music: Wake The Town

Music Supervisor: Maiken Silverup

VFX: Time Based Arts

2D Lead: Leo Weston

Shoot Supervisor: Pete Smith

2D Assist: Frankie Foster

2D Assist: Ross Ferguson

2D Assist: Andre Bittencourt

2D Assist: Danny Peoples

2D Assist: Jasmine Cooper

Designer: Stephen Ross

Senior Producer: Matt Squires

Colour: Pundersons Garden

Colourist: John O'Riordan

Asst: Alex Cameron

Colour Producer: Grace Conway

Colour House: Pundersons Gardens

CG Post Production: ELMNTL @elmntl.studio

CG & AI Lead: Phil Roberts @raidzer0

Exec Producer: Greg White @roux_greg

Producer: Katie Gillard @gillardkatie

Mentor-Badge:

Production Company: Exell Film

Directors: Luke Exell & Josh Exell

Producer: Nordie Childs

Producer: Ben Jones

DOP: Morgan Sinclair

2nd Camera: Rhys Obasi

AC: Rushil Choudhary

Gaffer: Al Rice

Sound Op: Jermaine Monero

Sound Op: Will Landgale

Cam/ Lighting Assist: Callan Matthews

Autocue Op: Anthony Jordan

AD/ Production: Toby Davies

Production Assistant: Jasmin Ellmer

Art Department: Dilys Childs

POST

Editor: Joe Walmsey

Edit Assist: Finn O’Hara

VFX: Rhys Obasi

VFX / Cleanup: Jordan Coffey

Colour: Felipe Szulc (Colour by Fawn)

Colour: Producer Dan Hills (Colour by Fawn)

Sound Mix & Master: Rob Ackerman