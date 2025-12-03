Saatchi & Saatchi 2025: A Year Of Revitalisation And Fresh Opportunity

With our longstanding partners EE, the work went from strength to strength as we continued to explore the real milestones and challenges the nation faces - and the role connectivity has to play. Highlight campaigns including ‘Safer SIMs’ - supporting parents and children to navigate the world of smartphones and the internet, safely - and our first Christmas campaign, ‘Hosting & Guesting’.

With John Lewis, the work became even more integrated and connected. We celebrated 100 years of John Lewis’s Never Knowingly Undersold commitment with ‘Tableau’ in September, and launched our third Christmas campaign - ‘Where Love Lives’ - in November, which over 30 million people watched during launch week.

It’s been a banger of a year, and the metal reflects it. From being shortlisted on EE and BHF for Marketing Society brand of the year to multiple wins at Cannes Lions and the British Arrows, our work has been - and will always be - at the heart of everything we do.

What one thing are you proudest of this year?

Saatchi’s founding positioning of ‘Nothing Is Impossible’ - one of the most iconic slogans of all time - had lost its way. This year, we brought it back and imbued it with new meaning and a commitment to realise impossible ambitions for our clients and our people. It’s created a shared purpose, focus and values for the agency, which have reignited us all.

And what’s been your biggest challenge?

Breathing new energy and meaning into an agency with a name that everyone has heard of. We’re making work that supports evolution and unlocks growth for our clients at a critical time for their businesses. We’re investing heavily in our insights to ensure we understand our clients' customer bases better than ever before, and we’re baking integration into everything we do. It’s important that that’s what we stand for.

What are you most looking forward to in 2026?

Walking into an agency I love where the talent is top notch and the ambition for next year is palpable.

And what one change would you most like to see in our industry next year?

Confidence. We’re vital growth partners for our clients, driving them into new categories and markets, and creating demand for their products and services. I’d love to see us own our value more as an industry.

Creative Salon on Saatchi & Saatchi's 2025:

In her role as CEO Hollands has continued to champion creativity and showcase Saatchi & Saatchi's versatile capabilities. Her plan is cemented by the appointment of Oli Richards as chief growth officer in June. He made the move from Beyond (formerly the Beyond Collective) where he was CMO for four years.

This year Saatchi & Saatchi also celebrated its 35th New Creators' Showcase and put a special spotlight on "messy and unfiltered creative partnerships".

To mark the occasion, the agency premiered a film called "A 35-Year Love Affair" which it created as a tribute to the powerful relationships that fuel creativity.